Reggie was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling where he spoke about those who have helped him behind the scenes at WWE. “Off the bat, Matt Bloom is a huge person, supporter, because he is the one that gave me the opportunity. As far as in-ring talent, I have my boy, EJ Nduka just being my road dog throughout the whole pandemic. Getting better, preaching what we wanted, and making it happen. Ricochet has been like a brother to me as well. Huge inspiration, huge mentor. Most definitely dream match. We had a minute and a half of in-ring competition and it was taken away from us so quickly. But those two guys have been big supports, huge guys for me.”

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO