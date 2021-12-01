ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Call to Action

Newswise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — For emergency response personnel, the hope is they’ll never need to put their skills to use. But in the case of an emergency, it’s their training that saves lives and heals communities. Across California State University (CSU), programs are in place to prepare both students and working professionals to...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press

Our View: Environment: More impaired waters should be a call to action

Science-based study is necessary when considering environmental legislation and regulation. When it comes to our lakes, rivers and streams, there have been decades of study — much of it finding the same disheartening results. The state recently added 304 lakes and streams to its Impaired Waters list, pushing the total...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
cmajnews.com

Escalating violence against health workers prompts calls for action

Canadian health workers are facing increasing harassment and violence on the job, especially related to COVID-19, according to medical associations and healthcare unions. The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and Ontario Medical Association (OMA) are calling for legislation that would set a perimeter around hospitals and medical clinics to protect healthcare workers and patients from aggressive protestors.
LABOR ISSUES
News-Virginian

Mercer: Deadly school shooting in Michigan a call for action — lock 'em up

A chilling headline in The New York Times read: “Michigan shooting the deadliest on U.S. school property this year.”. Let that sink in. The qualifier “this year” makes clear, a friend wrote me, that school shootings are a given, “that this is just one deadly but inevitable school shooting among many past and present.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Eric Wallace: New call-to-action to address Longmont workforce housing crisis

I began my remarks at last week’s City Council meeting with the words, “I come in peace.” I closed with “We’re here to help.”. I was addressing what is a very real crisis in attainable for-purchase workforce housing in our community. Housing costs now exceed most of our workers’ ability to buy homes. Families earning between 80% and 120% of annual median income should be able to afford a home.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Essence

Black Job Applicant Says He Was Denied Employment Only After Refusing To Cut His Locs

Jeffrey Thornton appears to be the first person to invoke the CROWN Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on hair texture and natural protective hairstyles. Despite calls from employers that they’re struggling to find workers during the pandemic, it has seemingly maintained obstacles for Black applicants trying to find work themselves.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Volunteers#Forensic Science#Call To Action#Csu#Humboldt State University#Humboldt Bay Fire
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRDW-TV

Louisville slave market activists start boycott, call for action

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A slave market is still sitting in Jefferson County more than 250 years later. And the plans to move it out of Louisville are on pause. Community activists are hosting a boycott until it’s moved out of town or demolished. The “Selective Buying Campaign” started Wednesday...
LOUISVILLE, GA
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland prisons unconstitutionally placing mentally ill inmates in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims

Mentally ill inmates at Maryland’s prisons are being held in solitary confinement, exacerbating their illnesses and violating their constitutional rights against being submitted to cruel and unusual punishment, according to a federal lawsuit. Filed last month on behalf of several unnamed defendants by the nonprofit organization Disability Rights of Maryland, the suit claims that state prisons ...
MARYLAND STATE
Harvard Health

How Omicron variant could affect University protocols

Since the onset of the pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 has been a moving target. As the virus that causes COVID-19 has constantly mutated, new variants have emerged that raised concerns they may be more contagious or deadly, or less responsive to existing vaccines or treatments. The most significant of those so far was the Delta variant, which appears to be more transmissible. Yesterday, the World Health Organization said the newly discovered Omicron variant poses a high risk for infection surges.
COLLEGES
Grand Haven Tribune

Latest COVID surge has W. Mich. hospitals near capacity

Hospitals throughout West Michigan are near or near their bed capacity levels, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health – and that puts access to health care at risk, not only for COVID-19 patients but also for those seeking other kinds of care. According to the county health...
MICHIGAN STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri reports 1st presumed case of omicron virus variant

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri health officials on Friday reported the state’s first presumed case of the omicron coronavirus variant in a St. Louis resident. The St. Louis Health Department is waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a release from the city's health agency.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy