The pandemic and related shutdowns underscored the importance of access to reliable and affordable internet for every Montanan. But efforts by governments to get involved with the business of providing internet run contrary to expanding access to those without. Take the recent $65 million bond from Gallatin County for Bozeman Fiber, which will divert resources from those who have few internet options — or none — to those that have many.

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO