ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Indonesia Pertamina Geothermal plans IPO in Q2 next yr -minister

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian power company PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, a unit under state energy company Pertamina group, will launch an initial public offering in the second quarter of next year, a minister said on Thursday.

The IPO will help the company expand its businesses amid expectation of rising demand for greener energy as the country shifts away from fossil fuels, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir told a parliamentary committee.

"We know how the world is now really pushing for the shift into green energy ... this would also help PLN reach the 15 gigawatt shift from fossil energy," he said, referring to state electricity company PLN, which plans to cease use of coal power plants by 2056.

Pertamina Geothermal currently has around 900 megawatt of installed capacity and the company aims to double that in the next five years, deputy minister for state enterprises, Pahala Mansury, told the same hearing.

"This would require a pretty big capital expenditure," Pahala said.

Erick and Pahala did not disclose further details of the IPO, including the planned size of the shares sale.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

New variant fears disrupt start of top U.S. energy conference

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The World Petroleum Congress kicks off this week with a sharply trimmed roster of energy executives and government ministers to grapple with the oil market’s future as the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant disrupted travel. This year’s four-day event, rescheduled from 2020 due to the pandemic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan govt considering lifting FY2022 economic growth forecast -NHK

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering raising its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to take into account the effects of its record $490 billion stimulus package, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. In a mid-year review in July, the government projected real gross domestic product...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Energy Company#Jakarta#Indonesian#Pertamina Group#State Owned Enterprises#Pln#Martin Petty
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras to cut fuel prices, Bolsonaro says

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - State-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will start lowering fuel prices as early as next week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview on Sunday published in news website Poder360. Bolsonaro did not give details about the move, but explained that the price reductions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Indonesia's palm oil exports, production seen up next year- GAPKI

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian production of crude palm oil is expected to improve next year, Togar Sitanggang, the vice chairman of the southeast Asian nation’s palm association (GAPKI) said on Thursday. Indonesian palm oil exports are seen at 34.44 million tonnes in 2022, up 3.19% from 2021, Sitanggang...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indonesia can reach investment target despite court ruling -minister

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Wednesday he did not expect disruption in fourth quarter investment realisation, despite the country's constitutional court ordering amendments to a law aimed at cutting red tape. The Constitutional Court last week ruled that the 2020 Job Creation Law...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

China's Spark Education withdraws its planned IPO

Spark Education Ltd. said Wednesday it is withdrawing its initial public offering registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission citing current market conditions. "In light of the current capital markets condition, the Company is considering other alternatives and has determined not to proceed at this time with the offering and sale of the securities proposed to be covered by the Registration Statement," the company said in a filing. The Chinese company, which offers K-12 after-school tutoring, had applied for an IPO in July with plans to list on Nasdaq. Shortly after, the Chinese government cracked down on after-school tutoring companies.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

LG Energy Solution gets Korea Exchange’s nod for planned IPO

LG Energy Solution is reportedly planning to submit its IPO application to Financial Supervisory Service as early as this week, aiming to list at the end of January. In June, LG Energy suspended its IPO process on the heels of a series of recalls from U.S. automaker General Motors’ Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to possible battery cell defects that could increase the risk of fire.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indonesia expects to meet 2021 tax revenue goal -finance minister

JAKARTA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia expects to reach its tax revenue target this year for the first time in over a decade, as business activities recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a media briefing on Thursday. Indonesia is targeting tax revenues...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

China developer Kaisa plans to propose 1.5-yr extension for bond due Dec 7-REDD

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Cash-strapped Chinese property developer Kaisa Group plans to propose an extension of one-and-a-half years for its $400 million dollar bond maturing on Dec. 7, financial intelligence provider Redd reported, citing two sources briefed on the matter. REDD said the plan, which is expected to be released...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Eni plans IPO for Plenitude, its new ‘energy transition’ unit

Italian oil, gas, and energy provider Eni is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its retail and renewable energy arm, which it recently renamed Plenitude. The new company will comprise all group's business for the development of renewable energy, the sale of energy solutions, and the creation of a widespread EV charging network.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Eni IPO offers test case for oil transition plans

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Plenitude” sounds a bit like what might happen if you combined Eni (ENI.MI) with platitudes. As with most corporate rebrands, the $50 billion Italian oil group’s new name for its green arm, which means “abundance”, is indeed slightly trite. But the wider initial public offering may influence investor attitudes to how oil companies decarbonise.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy