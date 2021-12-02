ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDavid (4 points), Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins 5-2

Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night. Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row. They improved...

WRAL

Goals by McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers past Blackhawks 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (13-4-0), who got four goals in the first period and improved to 8-1-0 at home.
McDavid extends point streak to 17, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 17 games, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at Rogers Place on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, Evan Bouchard had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Oilers jump on Blackhawks early in 5-2 win

Connor McDavid scored and added an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games, and the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal first period to beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. McDavid, with at least one point in every game and 32 points overall, waited all of...
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blackhawks 2

EDMONTON, AB - Chicago Blackhawks down. Connor McDavid expanded his point streak to 17 games with a goal and assist, Leon Draisaitl tallied his National Hockey League-leading 18th of the year and Philip Broberg notched his first career NHL point with an assist in the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Place.
Reuters

Connor McDavid's point streak ends in Oilers' loss to Stars

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars held Connor McDavid without a point for the first time this season in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. McDavid attempted three shots, including a one-timer that grazed the crossbar with 12.8 seconds...
yourvalley.net

Draisaitl, McDavid 4 points each as Oilers beat Coyotes 5-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Wednesday night. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas.
NHL On Tap: McDavid looks for points in 18 straight with Oilers

Flyers start challenging three-game stretch by facing Lightning; improving Blackhawks visit Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Tuesday. McDavid seeks to extend point streak, get...
Yardbarker

Zach Hyman Proving Oilers’ Investment Was a Smart Move

The Oilers addressed a major concern over the offseason in bolstering their top-six forward group by signing one of the bigger available free agent forwards in Zach Hyman, who was let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old forward signed a monster seven-year deal worth an average annual value of $5.5 million. Hyman played a key role for the Maple Leafs, mostly on the team’s top line with highly talented forwards in Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner.
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

McDavid, Draisaitl and Crosby set the stage for a superstar showdown as the Oilers host the Penguins at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet,...
Fox News

McDavid, Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins 5-2

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night. Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row. They improved to 9-1-0 on home ice despite getting outshot 26-13 through the first two periods and 34-22 overall.
Pgh Hockey Now

McDavid Scores Four Points, Oilers Outclass Penguins 5-2

Whether intentional or not, coaches gave the hockey world a head-to-head matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The all-time great Crosby and great-in-waiting McDavid didn’t disappoint as both notched assists and offensive chances shortly after the opening puck drop. The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5) kept the puck from the Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0) in the second period, but Edmonton filled the net in the first and third periods to beat the Penguins 5-2.
Sportsnet.ca

McDavid, Oilers find another gear late as Crosby, Penguins fade

EDMONTON -- It was billed as Sidney Crosby versus Connor McDavid. And let’s face it: it will always be that way when Edmonton and Pittsburgh meet, until the day Sid hangs ‘em up. But as the game wore on the fight -- with Crosby’s season parsed by a recovery from...
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Penguins 2

EDMONTON, AB - Move over, Sid the Kid. In a game billed as a contest between two generational talents in Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, it was the Oilers captain setting the pace. McDavid posted a four-point night, recording an empty-netter and three assists as the Oilers improved to 16-5-0...
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From a Hard-Fought Oilers Victory Over the Penguins

A 5-2 win at home vs the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins moved the banged-up Edmonton Oilers into first place in NHL points percentage and a 16-5 record on the season. They are 9-1 at home and continue to overcome adversity as proof that their goaltenders and defence should have the team’s confidence.
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: McDavid, Oilers win matchup with Crosby, Penguins

McDavid and Sidney Crosby did not get to face off very often, but when they have Crosby and the Penguins have mostly gotten the upper hand. That changed on Wednesday in the Oilers’ 5-2 win that was highlighted by another dominant performance from McDavid. He finished the night with four...
oilersnation.com

GDB 21.0 Wrap Up: Oilers execute the rope-a-dope in 5-2 win over the Penguins

Just like they drew it up. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Can I be honest with you guys? When I first saw the defensive group the Oilers would be working with against the Penguins, I had an Eakins-era chill run down the back of my spine. It’s not that I’m not excited about the prospects the Oilers are developing down on the farm, but at the NHL level, those duos didn’t exactly fill my tummy with warm and fuzzies, ya know? That said, I also had plenty of doubts on Saturday when the boys rolled into Vegas and it made me think that maybe the Hockey Gords would be willing to throw us another bone. So when Zach Hyman scored on the first shot of the game to give the boys an early lead despite being vastly outplayed, I thought that maybe my Oilers-related worries were overblown and everything would turn out alright. But as the period wore on and the Penguins started winning shift after shift before eventually knotting up the score, I wondered how long into the rope-a-dope the Oilers were going to wait before they started to fight back. Surely this had to be the plan, right? I know that may seem weird to say since the boys were able to finish the period up by a goal, but I had a very hard time believing that advantage would last long unless they found a way to get their legs moving.
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NESN

Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
Eichel skating after neck surgery for Golden Knights

Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
