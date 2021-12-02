ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christkindlmarkt at the Farmers Market

westalliswi.gov
 3 days ago

Sponsored by the City, and put on...

www.westalliswi.gov

TBR News Media

Huntington Winter Farmers Market opens for the season

Get your farm fix in the off-season when the Huntington Winter Farmers Market returns every Sunday, Dec. 5 to March 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, the Market has provided Long Island residents with a direct source of local produce and goods during the winter months since 2010. Visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. For more information, call 631-944-2661.
HUNTINGTON, NY
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Farmers Market Moves Inside

The weather might have turned colder, but you can still enjoy the beautiful bounty of the summer. That’s because the Maple Grove Farmers Market has moved indoors. The market is now taking place at the Maple Grove Community Center for a few select dates during the fall and winter. “One...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Shop Local at the Farmers’ Market this Holiday Season

Supporting small businesses is always a must in our eyes, and this year it’s as important as ever. Not only does it give our local economy a boost, but you’re more likely to find unique gifts for your loved ones. The Saratoga Farmers’ Market offers a spacious shopping environment featuring...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
wmay.com

Winter Farmers Market Has Begun!

Over the weekend I had the opportunity to go to the Winter Farmers Market at Union Station, downtown Springfield. I love farmers markets, especially if you are new to an area, because it gives you a great insight to local and seasonal ingredients and also businesses with great products. At...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
coastalbreezenews.com

Farmers Market is Back at Mackle Park Every Wednesday

Marco’s weekly Farmer’s Market has become an important part of our community life. We may not go to the Farmer’s Market every Wednesday, but we do miss it when it is over. We all love going someplace that is outdoors and open air with tents and stalls filled with. locally...
Cape Gazette

Farmers market season ends, but plenty of local food options remain

Those of you who regularly visit the Historic Lewes Farmers Market each Saturday morning may be feeling the same sense I have that something’s missing now that the market has closed for the season. This past week, the tents and tables were overflowing with produce, coffee, sweet treats, meats and more. With the abundance on display, it’s hard to believe the growers have nothing left to offer in the weeks ahead.
LEWES, DE
southeastiowaunion.com

Fairfield Farmers Market enjoying good indoor attendance

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Farmers Market has enjoyed great attendance during its first few weeks of meeting at its new winter home in the former Presbyterian Church building (now known as Golden Magnolia Sanctuary). The market meets indoors from November through April, and for years, the vendors congregated in the...
themanchestermirror.com

Acorn Farmers’ Market & Café will stay open all year

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Submitted by Ruth VanBogelen, Acorn Farmers’ Market & Café. Most of the local farmers markets have closed down by now or will by the end of November. Manchester is very fortunate to have invested in a non-profit farmers market that is indoors, allowing the market to stay open all year around. In fact, Acorn will be open every day all year around except for holidays!
holycitysinner.com

Sea Island Farmers Market Announces Holiday Night Markets

The Sea Island Farmers Market is excited to announce their Second Annual “Holiday Night Markets.” The special Holiday Markets are set for Saturday, December 4th and Saturday, December 18th from 4:30pm to 8 pm at Charleston Collegiate School on Johns Island. The event will feature over 40 local vendors filling...
CHARLESTON, SC
bladenonline.com

Christmas at the Farmer’s Market Offers Multiple Holiday Celebrations

This year, as part of the “Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration”, the Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce promotes activities at the Cape Fear Farmer Market on all four Saturdays leading up to Christmas. The schedule includes:. November 27—Shop Local & Local Talent (any Chamber...
nny360.com

12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market vendors announced

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) announced that the 12th Annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market will return to an in-person event, set to take place Dec. 4, as part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration. Members of the local and regional community, as well as visitors to the area, are invited to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for amazing, holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors. Vendors can also still apply while available space lasts.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Herald-Press

Farmers market finds make good holiday gifts

The Palestine Farmers Market offers more than produce and meats. From novelty soaps and potpourri to serving boards and canned preserves, shoppers can find suitable holiday gift items without having to pay shipping charges, order from a warehouse or drive to another city. The Farmers Market continues through Saturday, Dec....
PALESTINE, TX
Southwest Virginia Today

Abingdon Farmers Market expanding into train station

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Farmers Market is expanding its operation into the former passenger train station on Depot Square. The move is temporary, according to Abingdon’s Assistant Town Manager Tonya Triplett. On Thursday, the Abingdon Town Council approved a plan to allow the Farmers Market to operate Fridays and...
ABINGDON, VA
Daily Herald

Elgin Farmers Market draws more shoppers, vendors than in 2020

The 21st season of the Elgin Farmers Market brought more shoppers and more vendors downtown than in 2020, according to the Downtown Neighborhood Association's end-of-season report. DNA organizes the market that operated on Spring Street for 19 Fridays between June and November. One scheduled week was rained out. According to...
ELGIN, IL
KWQC

Freight House Farmers’ Market ranked top 10 markets in nation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Freight House Farmers’ Market on Davenport’s riverfront was recently ranked the sixth best farmer’s market in the country by the travel rental site Holidu. When you think of a farmer’s market, you probably think local produce. They do have that, but they also have skin...
DAVENPORT, IA

