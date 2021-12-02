ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, VA

Highland County Community Market Survey Now Available

alleghenymountainradio.org
 4 days ago

The Community Market Survey for Highland County is now available. The survey will help provide guidance for community development and revitalization projects in the county. This survey is part of the Economic Development Authority’s work with the Rural Community Development Initiative, or RCDI. The survey results will be presented...

www.alleghenymountainradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Craig Daily Press

Community Agriculture Alliance: Availability of water

The availability of water is easily taken for granted. For most of us, we simply turn on a tap in our homes and water is there. But it is critical to our lives, and as the availability of water changes it impacts everyone across the state. Colorado legislature passed the Water for the 21st Century Act in 2005. This Act created the Yampa White Green Basin Roundtable (YWG BRT) as one of the nine basin roundtables throughout Colorado focused on providing collaborative local input on water policy. To do this the YWG BRT is made up 35 members that represent all water users in the basin. This specially calls out representatives from agriculture, municipal and industrial water users, as well as representatives from the environmental and recreational communities. These members review local and regional water issues and polices, review and support local water projects that will help reduce water supply gaps within the region. Two members of the roundtable are also part of the InterBasin Compact Committee (IBCC), which is a committee made up of the basin roundtables members and Governor appointees, which provides a diverse balanced forum for water policy input across the State.
AGRICULTURE
vieravoice.com

Highland County offers interesting, educational activities

Less than a two-hour ride from Brevard County is a gem of a sightseeing tour or vacation destination — Highland County. The communities of Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and surrounding areas offer a host of interesting and educational activities for the entire family. Avon Park is called the City...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
alleghenymountainradio.org

Wintertide is Saturday December 4 in Highland County

Hi, this is Chris Swecker, Executive Director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, and I’m here to talk to you today as the holiday season is upon us about some upcoming events and opportunities here in Highland County. Wintertide will be held on Saturday, December 4. A lot of...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deerfield, VA
Highland County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Staunton, VA
County
Highland County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Delaware Gazette

Mobility plan now available

A plan to help transport Delaware County residents with disabilities, lower incomes, and senior citizens is now available for public review and comment. There will be virtual public meetings for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s (MORPC) 2022-2025 Regional Mobility Plan at 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and noon-1 p.m. on Dec. 9. There will be an online presentation with questions and comments permitted.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
alleghenymountainradio.org

December 7th Pocahontas County Commission Meeting Agenda

The Pocahontas County Commission will meet in regular session at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7th at the Commission’s office in the Courthouse in Marlinton, with the following agenda. After the routine opening procedures, the commissioners will hear public comments at 8:35 a.m. At 8:40, the commissioners will hear from...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
kgns.tv

City asking community to take part in broadband survey

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to ask for public input for its Broadband internet study. Since reliable high-speed internet access has become a crucial part of our everyday lives, the city is working with Magellan Advisors to perform a feasibility study. Officials say they appreciate...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Market#Radio
alleghenymountainradio.org

WV Legislature Considering Consolidating by Creating Multi-County Boards of Educations

At the November 30th Pocahontas County Board of Education (BOE) meeting, School Superintendent Terrence Beam stunned the room by announcing that the State Legislature is pushing to consolidate both the County BOEs and School Superintendents. He explained that would mean having only one BOE and one School Superintendent running about four or five counties’ schools. This would mean that each county would only be able to elect one member to their new multi-county Board of Education. He said the state views this as cost saving, while for the counties -citizens and parents – it would mean a great loss of local control over their school systems and their children’s’ educations. He did not see how one Superintendent overseeing multiple counties’ schools could know the unique issues facing each school or even the uniqueness of each county. Beam said that even if passed by the legislature, they would have to find an equitable and graduated way to implement this consolidation since local school boards’ current members were elected for multi-year terms and current school superintendents have contracts that might extend over multiple years. He said those existing terms of office and contracts will present quite a challenge to implementing such a radical consolidation.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
linuxfoundation.org

State of FinOps Survey 2022: Built by and for the FinOps Community

The FinOps Foundation team is beyond excited to launch the 2022 State of FinOps Survey. Yes, there are plenty of self-published industry reports out there, but what makes this one different is that it’s built by and for the FinOps community. Why do we create the State of FinOps each...
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bannock County Broadband Survey

The Bannock County Commissioners are asking residents for their help to expand broadband access in the County by taking a short survey. The survey will determine what areas in Bannock County have inadequate internet access and speeds. In order to gather the most useful data, the Commissioners ask that residents...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
WTAJ

First National Bank donates over $2k to Penn Highlands Community College

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — First National Bank donated $2,250 to the College Foundation through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program. The donation will help support the college’s Accelerated College Education (ACE) Program, according to Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Kathy Morrell. In 2014, the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) granted Penn Highlands […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Colorado Newsline

‘Roadmap’ points Colorado in direction of health care equity, improved data sharing

New state objectives are in place to expand the digital tools and technologies that support Colorado health care services.  The state’s Office of eHealth Innovation released this week a refreshed Colorado Health Information Technology Roadmap, a framework for leveraging technology to address gaps in the state’s health care systems. “We’ve taken a really critical look […] The post ‘Roadmap’ points Colorado in direction of health care equity, improved data sharing appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reaps $228 million in first year of carbon market participation

Virginia took in $227.6 million for flood protection and low-income energy efficiency programs during its first year of participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a carbon cap-and-invest market involving 10 other Mid-Atlantic and New England states. Results from RGGI’s last quarterly auction of 2021 published Friday morning show the largest chunk of carbon change […] The post Virginia reaps $228 million in first year of carbon market participation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Eagle Newspapers

Councilors provide update on the town of Manlius comprehensive plan

TOWN OF MANLIUS – We write with an update to our last column, where we introduced our Comprehensive Plan initiative and urged people to begin tuning in. The finalized plan will define the community’s vision, establish goals and policies and set a framework for future public and private investments. Now is another critical time to lend your ideas and feedback as we continue to collect information and seek to understand where our town is and in what directions we seek to head.
MANLIUS, NY
The Times-Reporter

Solid Rock Photos to hold ribbon cutting

Solid Rock Photos will hold a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 for its new downtown studio at 128 N. Broadway St., New Philadelphia.   Solid Rock is nationally recognized and was named the 2014 Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year.  The cutting will be held in coordination with New Philadelphia Mayor Joel B. Day and his office and Scott Robinson and the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce. Refreshments and facility tours will be available.   Solid Rock Photos has served residents of Tuscarawas County since 2005.  For information: solidrockphotos.com.  This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Solid Rock Photos to hold ribbon cutting
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy