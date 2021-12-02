Highland County Community Market Survey Now Available

The availability of water is easily taken for granted. For most of us, we simply turn on a tap in our homes and water is there. But it is critical to our lives, and as the availability of water changes it impacts everyone across the state. Colorado legislature passed the Water for the 21st Century Act in 2005. This Act created the Yampa White Green Basin Roundtable (YWG BRT) as one of the nine basin roundtables throughout Colorado focused on providing collaborative local input on water policy. To do this the YWG BRT is made up 35 members that represent all water users in the basin. This specially calls out representatives from agriculture, municipal and industrial water users, as well as representatives from the environmental and recreational communities. These members review local and regional water issues and polices, review and support local water projects that will help reduce water supply gaps within the region. Two members of the roundtable are also part of the InterBasin Compact Committee (IBCC), which is a committee made up of the basin roundtables members and Governor appointees, which provides a diverse balanced forum for water policy input across the State.
