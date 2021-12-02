Highland County Community Market Survey Now Available

At the November 30th Pocahontas County Board of Education (BOE) meeting, School Superintendent Terrence Beam stunned the room by announcing that the State Legislature is pushing to consolidate both the County BOEs and School Superintendents. He explained that would mean having only one BOE and one School Superintendent running about four or five counties’ schools. This would mean that each county would only be able to elect one member to their new multi-county Board of Education. He said the state views this as cost saving, while for the counties -citizens and parents – it would mean a great loss of local control over their school systems and their children’s’ educations. He did not see how one Superintendent overseeing multiple counties’ schools could know the unique issues facing each school or even the uniqueness of each county. Beam said that even if passed by the legislature, they would have to find an equitable and graduated way to implement this consolidation since local school boards’ current members were elected for multi-year terms and current school superintendents have contracts that might extend over multiple years. He said those existing terms of office and contracts will present quite a challenge to implementing such a radical consolidation.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO