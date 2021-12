Schuyler County will be holding a tribute for community members who were lost due to COVID. The event will take place on Wednesday at 8:30 AM in front of the County Courthouse. There will be a small memorial presentation where a wreath and flags will be placed on the wall of the County Courthouse in honor of those who passed away. Community members are invited to attend.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO