Following a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sixers will look to get back in the win column against the Orlando Magic. This game will take place at home before hitting the road for four more away games for the Sixers. With the Sixers now at 10-10 on the season, this will be a game they must take seriously and beg to build some momentum ahead of the road trip. The game will tip-off at 7:00.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO