Trading away a star or franchise cornerstone is never an easy decision, as necessary or right as it might be. Nikola Vucevic revealed earlier this week to the Chicago Sun-Times that his trade in March was not completely surprising. The team Vucevic had called home for nearly a decade and where he established himself as an All-Star and one of the franchise’s all-time best players was going to do right by him. And the two parties discussed the franchise’s future and where Vucevic might best fit.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO