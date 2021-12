Sarah Blakley, CEO, and founder of Spanx is quickly earning the title of the world's best boss, and rightfully so. Not long before the holidays, the woman gifted her employees with the best bonus they could have ever dreamed of. With around 5000 people working for her, she not only gave each employee two first-class plane tickets to go anywhere but $10,000 to spend on the trip too. So how did she do it? Sarah didn't always come from money and worked very hard for every dollar she gave away. Here's how.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO