Entering the 2021 season, the Boston Red Sox were projected to win around 82 games or so and miss the postseason. Well, projections be damned. Boston won 92 games, beat the Yankees in the wild card game, took down Tampa Bay in the ALDS in four games, and they were up 2-1 on Houston in the ALCS before forgetting how to hit for the last three games of that series. For a team projected to be around .500, getting two wins from the World Series is certainly a great season. Boston also has a farm system on the rise with a plethora of offensive talent nearly ready to compete at the Major League level.

