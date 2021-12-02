Trash, recycling and yard waste pickup

The final No-Charge Yard Waste Day of the fall will be Saturday, Nov. 27, at GreenRU, 400 Freel Drive. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those participating in Fall No-Charge Yard Waste Days are asked to enter the site from Dayton Avenue, then west on Southeast Fifth Street, and north on Freel Drive. Drivers should exit the site north on Freel Drive to Lincoln Way. Participants should be aware that forecasted precipitation may cause portions of the yard waste site to close, which may cause longer wait times for yard waste disposal.
Comments / 0