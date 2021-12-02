Trash, recycling and yard waste pickup

The City of Lawrence will alter trash, recycling and yard waste collection schedules to account for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no trash, recycling or yard waste collection service on Thanksgiving Day, and those who typically have service on Thursday or Friday will be moved to a different service day, according to a city news release. Collection service will be delayed by one day, meaning that Thursday routes will be completed on Friday and Friday routes will be completed on Saturday. The Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday collection schedule will not change.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO