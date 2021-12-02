ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Trash, recycling and yard waste pickup

springhillks.gov
 3 days ago

Waste Management is operating one hour early for...

www.springhillks.gov

northbrook.il.us

Compost & Yard Waste Collection Reminders

Nothing says fall more than brightly colored leaves and festive pumpkins. As the season wraps up, did you know that you can compost both of these things together? Waste Management offers compost and yard waste collection on your regular pickup day through their sticker program or year-round subscription program. New from Waste Management: residents can now compost meat and bones! See what else can be composted here.
NORTHBROOK, IL
fortwright.com

Rumpke Trash & Recycling Collection for Thanksgiving

Trash & Recycling Collection Schedule For The Week of Thanksgiving. Rumpke will run on schedule this week, and there will be NO DELAYS as a result of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Please place trash and/or recycling at the curb the evening prior to your collection day. Visit Rumpke.com to learn more...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
The Marion Star

Briefs: Final week for curbside yard waste announced

Final week for curbside yard waste announced The final week for curbside yard waste collection for the 2021 season is scheduled Dec. 6-10. This will also be the last final week for leaf pick-up as well. Yard waste collection service is curtailed during the winter to allow employees to fulfill other duties during these...
MARION, OH
westalliswi.gov

Leaf & Yard Waste Collection Extended to Nov. 28

The West Allis Department of Public Works has extended leaf collection through November 28, 2021. A reminder that timely collection is contingent on the weather cooperating. Public Works starts to service leaf piles during that Sunday evening, weather permitting. This will be the final leaf/yard collection of the season. Please remember this collection is contingent on good weather. The weather forecast for the next two weeks appears to be cooperating to extend these collection services. Residents are still able to dispose any yard/leaf debris, free, at the Municipal Yard Drop-off site. View drop-off site locations and hours here.
newhopemn.gov

Yard Waste Site Closes for Season Nov. 30

The Maple Grove Yard Waste Site closes for the season on Nov. 30. New Hope residents can dispose of leaves, grass, brush and tree waste up to 10-inches in diameter free of charge with a valid photo ID. Other items are accepted for a fee. The site is located at...
CharlotteObserver.com

Garbage, recycling, yard or bulk waste won’t be picked up on Thanksgiving, city says

Garbage, recycling, yard and scheduled bulk waste won’t be picked up on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day, city officials said. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday with Thursday customers receiving collection on Friday, and Friday customers receiving service on Saturday. It is an orange recycling week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence altering trash and recycling schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

The City of Lawrence will alter trash, recycling and yard waste collection schedules to account for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no trash, recycling or yard waste collection service on Thanksgiving Day, and those who typically have service on Thursday or Friday will be moved to a different service day, according to a city news release. Collection service will be delayed by one day, meaning that Thursday routes will be completed on Friday and Friday routes will be completed on Saturday. The Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday collection schedule will not change.
LAWRENCE, KS
WSAW

Portage County Solid Waste launches Christmas light recycling program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department will collect unwanted Christmas lights at several locations around the county through January. Strands of Christmas lights can wreak havoc on machinery-- similar to the way hair gets wrapped around the bristles of a vacuum cleaner. They wrap around sorting equipment and cause inefficient sorting and costly shutdowns. They can even cause problems at landfills by wrapping around compactor tires.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
buckrail.com

Thanksgiving closures at Trash Transfer Station, Recycling Center

JACKSON, Wyo. — This Thursday, Nov. 25, the Teton County Trash Transfer Station will be closed to the public and commercial drop-offs for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Trash Transfer Station will be re-open on Friday, Nov. 26 but with limited hours, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Recycling Center...
TETON COUNTY, WY
abc57.com

South Bend announces holiday trash schedule and end of yard waste season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The City of South Bend has announced the upcoming holiday trash pick-up schedule and the end of the season for yard waste pick-up. During the week of Nov. 22, Thursday’s trash and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day due to Thanksgiving. Service is set to take place on Nov. 26.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wcluradio.com

Local trash pickup shifts to next week due to Thanksgiving holiday

GLASGOW, Ky. — Trash pickup Thursday and Friday will shift due to the Thanksgiving holiday and office closures. The Glasgow Department of Public Works will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. The Sanitation Department is also included in that closure. Thursday’s trash and recycling pickup will shift...
GLASGOW, KY
downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn yard waste collection ends Dec. 10

DEARBORN – The collection of yard waste, including bagged or containerized leaves, is set to end for the season the week of Dec. 6 to 10. Individuals should place their bagged or containerized leaves on the easement alongside their trash and recycling carts. Pick up of bagged leaves and yard waste occurs the same day as your normal trash day.
DEARBORN, MI
cityofbondurant.com

‘TIS THE SEASON…FOR WINTER YARD WASTE COLLECTION

While regular curbside yard waste collection has ended for the season, your yard waste has one more chance to be collected this winter!. The Compost It! program’s winter collection will occur Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 7, 2022 on your regular collection day. Regular Yard Waste Collection. If your leaves...
BONDURANT, IA
madison-heights.org

Curbside Yard Waste Collection Finished

A reminder that GFL curbside yard waste collection (cans and bags) is finished for the season. Any remaining yard waste must be stored until the season begins next spring. DPS will continue picking up leaves raked into the street on your garbage day through the week of 12/13 - 12/174, weather permitting.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
WWL

Jefferson Parish to resume recycling pickup December 6

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Residents in Jefferson Parish will be once again able to utilize recycling services offered by the parish. Curbside recycling will return to unincorporated Jefferson Parish, which includes Metairie, and the town of Jean Lafitte starting on December 6. The practice was halted for three-months in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
cityofames.org

Final Fall No-Charge Yard Waste Day is Saturday

The final No-Charge Yard Waste Day of the fall will be Saturday, Nov. 27, at GreenRU, 400 Freel Drive. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those participating in Fall No-Charge Yard Waste Days are asked to enter the site from Dayton Avenue, then west on Southeast Fifth Street, and north on Freel Drive. Drivers should exit the site north on Freel Drive to Lincoln Way. Participants should be aware that forecasted precipitation may cause portions of the yard waste site to close, which may cause longer wait times for yard waste disposal.
AMES, IA

