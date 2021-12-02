ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L&T, Goldman-backed ReNew tie up for green hydrogen projects in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro said on Thursday it will jointly own and operate green hydrogen projects with Goldman Sachs-backed green energy producer ReNew Power.

The partnership between L&T and the renewable energy company is the latest big-ticket entry into the green hydrogen production space in India, following announcements of ambitious plans by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, two of Asia’s richest men.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

