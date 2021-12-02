ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Malak Adabzadeh death: Police appeal to Liverpool's Iranian community

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of a city's Iranian community who knew a woman who was found dead at a house have been asked to contact police "as a matter of urgency". Iranian national Malak Adabzadeh was found at an address on The...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Ava White: 12-year-old girl dies after assault in Liverpool

A 12-year-old girl, Ava White, has died after suffering “catastrophic injuries” in an assault in Liverpool city centre on Thursday night. Four boys - aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 - have been arrested on the suspicion of murder. Police believe that Ava and her friends had had a verbal argument, which led to Ava being assaulted, and the offenders then running away.Merseyside Police previously said that she had been stabbed but later said that a post-mortem explanation would be carried out to establish the cause of her death. APPEAL | We have today (Fri) launched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ava White: Stabbed schoolgirl's family is heartbroken, father says

The father of Ava White, who was stabbed to death in Liverpool, has said his family is "completely devastated and heartbroken" and thanked people for their ongoing support. The 12-year-old was out with friends in Liverpool city centre when she was attacked on 25 November. A 14-year-old boy has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Simon Whisker: Father's appeal to find men linked to death

A father has urged anyone who can identify a group of four men linked to his son's death to contact police. Simon Whisker, 40, died two weeks after he was attacked in Croydon, south London, in July last year. Despite previous appeals and the release of CCTV footage, the four...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Merseyside Police#Murder#Iranian#The Green In Stoneycroft#Norris Green#Bbc North West
BBC

Malak Adabzadeh death: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a house. Iranian national Malak Adabzadeh was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to The Green in Stoneycroft, Liverpool, on 25 November. Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination found the 47-year-old had died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derby murder inquiry starts after injured woman dies

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally injured in a house in Derby. Officers were called to an address on Moss Street at 02:30 GMT on Saturday and police remain in the area. The woman, aged 33, was taken to the Queen's Medical...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with murder of woman in Stoneycroft house

A man has been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found at a house in Stoneycroft.Emergency services were called to The Green at about 4.55pm on November 25 to reports Malak Adabzadeh had been found in a house, Merseyside Police said in a statement.Ms Adabzadeh – who the force said was Iranian, resided in the Stoneycroft area and was also known as Katy – was pronounced dead at the scene.CHARGED | A man has been charged with the murder of Malak (also known as Katy) Adabzadeh, 47, in #Stoneycroft on Thursday, 25 November. The man...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Government ‘will not hesitate’ to act following review of six-year-old’s murder

The Government will not hesitate to take action off the back of a review into failings around the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes Number 10 has said.The six-year-old was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin after she had cruelly abused, starved and poisoned him.She fatally assaulted the boy in the hallway of her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull on June 16 2020, using severe force.He died in hospital the following day.Tustin was unanimously convicted on Thursday of Arthur’s murder after an eight-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, with the boy’s “pitiless” father, Thomas Hughes, 29, found guilty of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hundreds pay respects to 12-year-old Ava White at vigil held in her memory

Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.On Saturday, family, friends and others gathered in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.Hundreds of balloons, some in the shape of the letter A, were released at the start of the vigil.Many people wore hoodies with Ava’s face on and others had her name written on their faces.The Radio City tower was lit up blue in memory of...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter, wanted by police

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father were preparing Friday to turn themselves in after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, their lawyers said. The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, remained unknown Friday, prompting authorities in Oakland County, Michigan to consider them fugitives. But the Crumbleys's lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman told AFP that after leaving town on the night of the shooting "for their own safety," the parents "are returning to the area to be arraigned." Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a rare move by law enforcement, had announced that each of the parents faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Four arrested on suspicion of murder

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Tunbridge Wells The arrests were made after a man was found “fatally injured” in Caley Road at around 3.15am on Saturday, Kent Police said in a statement.A 28-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the murder, along with two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy.The 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.Kent Police were appealing for anyone who saw anything or who had information to come forward.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three arrested over death of woman in Co Down

Three men have been arrested following the death of a 20-year-old woman in Co Down.Police received a report at about 8.30pm on Thursday that a woman was found collapsed within a unit of flats on Dromore Street in Ballynahinch.It was later confirmed that the woman had died. A post-mortem examination will take place later to determine the cause of death.Three men, two aged 26 and one aged 30, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody as enquiries continue.A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask if anyone was in the wider Dromore Street area last night and noticed anything suspicious at this address or in the wider area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1626 02/12/21.” Read More Virgin Media TV services restored after power outageNationwide poaches first female boss from TSBPolice federation raises concerns over Naloxone pilot scheme
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

City to ‘stand together’ at vigil for Ava White

Liverpool will “stand together” in memory of 12-year-old Ava White as a vigil is held in her memory.Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on Thursday November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.On Saturday, family, friends and others are expected to gather in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.The vigil, outside the city’s Primark store, will start at 6pm and organisers A&E Entertainment said glow sticks would be handed out to “light up” in memory of the Year 8 Notre Dame Catholic College pupil.A statement on the organisation’s Facebook page said: “Tomorrow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Arena attack: Families 'disgusted' by memorial trespassing

Families of people killed in the Manchester Arena attack have said they were "disgusted" after a memorial site for the 22 victims was trespassed on. The Glade of Light memorial in the city centre remains a building site and does not officially open until the new year. Two bereaved families...
U.K.
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY

