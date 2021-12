Kings general manager Monte McNair addressed the media Sunday after announcing his decision to fire Luke Walton and appoint Alvin Gentry as interim head coach. Walton’s time in Sacramento came to an inglorious end after a fan barfed on the court in a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center. The decision to fire Walton didn’t happen overnight, but the organization quickly lost confidence in his leadership as the Kings (6-11) lost seven of their last eight games after going 5-4 to start the season.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO