ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

De Silva and Embuldeniya give command back to Sri Lanka

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rXfZ_0dBvHbxa00
1 of 7

GALLE Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka started the day three runs behind the West Indies and finished an imposing 279 ahead after a last-gasp stand by century-maker Dhananjaya de Silva and No. 10 batsman Lasith Embuldeniya in the second test on Thursday.

Their unbeaten 107-run partnership tore the momentum from the West Indies on day four and put back in charge the home side, which leads the two-test series 1-0.

Sri Lanka was 221-8 in its second innings and leading by only 172 when Embuldeniya joined de Silva, who was on 80 and facing a new ball only three overs old.

But they got to tea, and kept on going, frustrating the tourists to still be there at stumps on 328-8.

De Silva reached his eighth test century and at the close was 153 not out from 259 deliveries. He’s hit 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Embuldeniya, working just as hard in support, was 25 not out after 110 balls in his 14th test. His only hit over the rope, a six back over the head of spinner Roston Chase, brought up their century stand in the day’s second-to-last over.

De Silva was also involved in important partnerships of 78 runs for the fourth wicket with Pathum Nissanka, and 51 for the sixth with Ramesh Mendis.

Nissanka’s second half-century of the match ended on the last ball before lunch, lbw for 66 off 154 deliveries. He made 73 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka resumed on 46-2 and went to lunch at 151-4, leading by 102 runs.

The West Indies seized the initiative when Dinesh Chandimal was caught and bowled by Chase for 2, Mendis was caught in the deep off captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Suranga Lakmal was trapped for 7, and an injured Angelo Mathews batted at No. 9 and edged to the slips on 1.

But de Silva and Embuldeniya wrestled the advantage back and appear to have made a draw safe, and put the series victory in hand.

Veerasammy Permaul had the best bowling figures of 3-100 off 39 overs, and Chase had 2-82 off 27.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Bodyline to Invincibles and Botham - five great Ashes series

England and Australia begin the latest edition of the Ashes at Brisbane on Wednesday with the visitors looking to wrestle back the urn. AFP Sport looks at five of the most memorable series between cricket's oldest enemies, a rivalry which stretches back to 1882: Australia retained the urn as holders despite the series being drawn for the first time since 1972, with Steve Smith grabbing headlines on his return from a ball-tampering ban by excelling in the face of taunting English crowds.
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashes: Justin Langer still has nightmares over Ben Stokes’ Headingley heroics

Australia head coach Justin Langer admits he still has “nightmares” about Ben Stokes’ Headingley heroics in 2019, but is glad to see him back for another crack at the Ashes.The all-rounder produced the performance of a lifetime when the sides faced each other on English soil two-and-a-half years ago, turning the tide of the Leeds Test with a superb bowling display then winning it with an unforgettable 135 not out.England fans will never forget his monumental efforts in that match and it seems like Langer, who was captured furiously kicking a waste bin to the floor during Stokes’ knock during...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kraigg Brathwaite
Person
Ramesh Mendis
Person
Roston Chase
Person
Angelo Mathews
Person
Veerasammy Permaul
Person
Dinesh Chandimal
Person
Pathum Nissanka
Person
Lasith Embuldeniya
The Independent

‘The stars aligned’ – New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel celebrates 10-wicket Test haul in India

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings on Saturday.Playing in the city of his birth, the left-arm spinner took 10 for 119 as India were bowled out for 325 on the second day of the second Test in Mumbai Only England’s Jim Laker, in 1956, and India’s Anil Kumble, in 1999, have previously accomplished the feat and Patel, 33, is the first to do it in the first innings.10 for 119 off 47.5 overs! Ajaz Patel becomes just the 3rd man ever to take 10 wickets in a Test...
WORLD
travel2next.com

20 Best Beaches In Sri Lanka

The beaches in Sri Lanka are truly some of the best in the world. A small teardrop island located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the beaches in Sri Lanka have dreamy soft white sand fringed with palm trees and clear blue water. A diverse array of wildlife calls Sri Lanka is home, including tropical fish, sharks, turtles and whales. Many of the country’s beaches are considered some of the best surf spots on earth. That’s because they are exposed on all sides to the ocean, and the waves can be epic.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#Bowling#Tea#Stumps#Ap
The Independent

Ajaz Patel makes history after taking all 10 Test wickets for New Zealand in India

Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets as New Zealand bowled out India for 325 on the second day of the second Test in Mumbai.The left-arm spinner, playing in the city of his birth, became only the third bowler to accomplish the feat in Test cricket after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as he recorded figures of 10 for 119.“It is obviously quite a special occasion for me and my family,” Patel said afterwards in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports “It’s pretty surreal.Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1...
WORLD
AFP

England must defy Ashes history to survive Australia's 'Gabbatoir'

England haven't won a Test at Brisbane's 'Gabbatoir' since 1986 and will need to conquer those psychological demons to avoid another potentially fatal start to their Ashes campaign on Wednesday. But there is a glimmer of hope for Joe Root's men, despite their notoriously poor record at the formidable Gabba ground, where England have claimed just two Test victories since the end of World War II. It comes courtesy of India, who pulled off a stunning three-wicket upset in January, snapping Australia's undefeated red-ball streak in the Queensland capital stretching back to 1988. "Look at that India team that won at the Gabba. They were a long way from their first-choice XI but they had no fear," skipper Root said ahead of his departure for Australia.
WORLD
The Independent

England captain Joe Root raring to go ahead of defining Ashes series

England skipper Joe Root has declared himself ready for an Ashes series that will “define my captaincy”.Statistically Root is already his country’s most successful Test leader, overtaking mentor Michael Vaughan in the summer when he oversaw a 27th victory over India at Headingley.But he has yet to get the better of Australia having suffered a 4-0 defeat in his previous campaign Down Under followed by a 2-2 draw in 2019 which saw the tourists retain the urn.So when Root steps out for the first Test at The Gabba on Wednesday, he knows his very reputation is on the line.“Of...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Zhao Xintong secures another big snooker title for China

YORK, England (AP) — Zhao Xintong became the second Chinese player this year to capture one of snooker’s three major titles when he won the UK Championship on Sunday. Competing in the first final of his career, the 24-year-old Zhao beat Luca Brecel 10-5 in the northern English city of York to become only the fourth non-British winner of the event.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

673K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy