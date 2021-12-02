ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

UCSF doctor explains how 1st US case of omicron variant was discovered in San Francisco

By Tim Johns
 3 days ago

With San Francisco now recording the first case of the omicron variant in the U.S., a timeline of how the events unfolded is beginning to emerge.

The traveler returned to SFO International Airport from South Africa on November 22.

They began feeling symptoms on the 25th.

The individual was then tested on November 28, with
a positive result coming back the next day.

The testing sample was sequenced at UCSF on Tuesday, November 30.

RELATED: Omicron variant sparks new vaccine research in Bay Area

"I really thought that it was only a matter of time before someone would be able to identify the first case of omicron in the United States, or the first case in California," said Dr. Charles Chiu.

Dr. Chiu is the person who discovered the traveler had been infected with the omicron variant.

He says given their recent travel history to southern Africa, his lab expedited the testing of the sample.

"Normally sequencing takes anywhere from several days to, in some cases, several weeks. We were able to sequence this virus within six hours," Chiu said.

VIDEO: How SFO is working with CDC in preparation for omicron variant

As the world awaits more answers about the newly discovered omicron variant, officials nationally and in the Bay Area aren't wasting any time.

The passenger's case was mild. The person had the full dose of Moderna, but no booster.

Despite the variant's existence now being confirmed here in the Bay Area, local leaders say the city is prepared.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, San Francisco Health Director, Dr. Grant Colfax, cited the region's high vaccination rates as well as its stringent mask policies.

"This is cause for concern, but it's also certainly not a cause for us to panic," Colfax said.

The sense of readiness was also conveyed by Governor Gavin Newsom, who was speaking at an event in the Central Valley.

RELATED: Health experts say Bay Area may be more protected from omicron variant

He says another lockdown is unlikely, but urged Californians to take the necessary precautions to keep us all safe.

"To get vaccinated, to get a booster and to do what is required of us," Newsom said.

Comments / 9

Why?
3d ago

yet another article telling you get vaccinated when they know the vaccine doesn't protect you from the new variant. WTF AND SMH

Reply
10
SammyC2357
3d ago

"Normally sequencing takes anywhere from several days to, in some cases, several weeks. We were able to sequence this virus within six hours," Chiu said. But he went on to say that the medical community needed to get this information out quickly to petrified all of the SHEEPLE in the Bay area. 🐑😱 🤣

Reply
3
Amanda Morse
2d ago

Here's a factual statement straight from a Kaiser hospital. If you get covid within 14 days of receiving the vaxx, you're documented as unvaxxed. If you have the initial vaxx, but not the booster, after the booster's release, you're also documented as unvaxxed. It's the governments way of tilting the schematics, so that the deaths and hospitalizations will always be tilted towards the unvaxxed. They know the statistics of people who develop adverse reactions and "breakthrough cases" will overwhelmingly be before the 14 day mark. It also provides the hospital with more funding for unvaxxed covid patients. The factual truth will never be known, bc they constantly change the rules to be in their favor. Look at VAERS & the fatalities of people, who even received one dose to get a more accurate estimate on factual statistics. It's amazing how many people look past this information, so they think they can cast baseless judgemental assumptions, accusations and insults towards "unvaxxed." 🙄🤦‍♀

Reply(1)
2
 

