A college footballer has been hailed a “hero” by teammates and members of the community in Oxford Township, Michigan, after his death trying to disarm a school shooter. Tate Myre, one of four students fatally shot on Tuesday, was reportedly killed while trying to disarm 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley. A former teammate of Myer’s on the Oxford High School’s football team, Drake Biggie, was among dozens calling for the stadium to be renamed in the 16-year-old’s honour.“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend,” the petition on Change.org alleged. It...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO