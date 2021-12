The Phoenix Suns are one of the best-run organizations right now, having represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals last year. Thanks to a fantastic trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton; the Suns have a ton of offensive firepower that can take over games against any opponent. That is why they currently have a 17-3 record with an incredible 16-game win streak, including a victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO