Russia deploys coastal missile system on island chain near Japan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed its Bastion coastal missile defence system to a remote part of the Kuril island chain in the Pacific near Japan, the Ministry of Defence's Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.

Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates back to the end of World War Two when Soviet troops seized them from Japan.

The dispute has prevented them signing a formal peace treaty.

Russia used large landing ships to deliver equipment and personnel to the remote Matua island in the central part of the island chain, Zvezda said.

Russia is trying to beef up its military infrastructure on the island chain, the Ministry of Defence announced in August. read more

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Barbara Lewis

3d ago

Russia or China are gonna wake up Japan 🇯🇵 and last time it kick both their butts in war. Russia will be invaded by China in near future due to its weakness in Siberia and all the minerals.

