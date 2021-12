Connor McDavid is the best hockey player in the world, with more accolades than you can shake a stick at: First overall pick in the National Hockey League’s 2015 draft, the youngest team captain in NHL history, three-time league leader in points, and two-time winner of the most valuable player award, to name a few. But there’s one factoid McDavid just wants to be sure you’re aware of: “We live in Edmonton, Alberta, which for people [who] don’t know, that is a very cold place.”

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO