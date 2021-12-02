ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Draws shorthanded helper

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Howden posted a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks. Howden helped...

www.cbssports.com

Las Vegas Herald

Blues come back to beat Golden Knights

Justin Faulk scored one goal and set up another as the St. Louis Blues rallied past the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 Monday night. Brandon Saad, Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who erased an early 2-0 deficit to win for just the second time in their last seven games.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

BLUES The St. Louis Blues scored a power-play goal but lost the special teams battle with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center. Dallas' Roope Hintz scored two shorthanded goals in the game, becoming the first player in Stars history to score two shorthanded goals in a single game since the team relocated to Dallas in the 1993-94 season.
NHL
knightsonice.com

Late Knight: Golden Knights dominate homestand with help on the way

Welcome to what may either be a one-off or something that we continue down the road. But considering it’s 3 a.m., we’re already way behind on a recap and we need to talk about how the Vegas Golden Knights just dominated this homestand. So welcome to Late Knight, where these...
SPORTS
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers complete a three-game swing versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Hockey Night in Canada. You can watch the game on Citytv, Sportsnet West, Ontario & Pacific or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sends assist in win

Hague produced an assist, six PIM and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Hague took three penalties in the contest, but the Blue Jackets didn't score a power-play goal, so no harm was done. The 22-year-old also set up Mattias Janmark for the game-winning goal in the third period. Hague is up to three goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 18 contests. While it's unlikely he keeps producing at a 40-point pace, the all-around production should be enough to interest fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Nabs another assist

Leschyshyn produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Leschyshyn has found his offense recently with a goal and three assists in his last four games after he opened his NHL career with 12 scoreless outings. The 22-year-old has added 16 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He's making a convincing case to stay with the big club even after some injured players return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Tallies in win

Janmark scored a goal on a game-high nine shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Janmark was a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's contest, but he was arguably the most involved he's been in any game this year. The Swede picked up his third point of the season and second in as many games. He's added 21 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 13 outings overall, so there's not many reasons for fantasy managers to consider him without a stronger performance on the scoresheet.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Sent to AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Miromanov to AHL Henderson on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Miromanov was called up Saturday but wasn't active for the game against Columbus. In three NHL games this season, the 24-year-old has tallied one assist while averaging 11:21 TOI/G. He should find himself back with the Golden Knights sometime in the near future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Hangs on for win

Brossoit stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Brossoit gave up a pair of goals within the first 8:42 of the contest, but he slammed the door from there to allowed the Golden Knights to build a comeback win. The victory was Brossoit's third win in four starts for his new team. He's posted a 2.81 GAA and a .910 save percentage in five appearances overall, though Robin Lehner will continue to see most of the playing time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On road trip

Pacioretty (lower body) joined the Knights for their two-game road trip but won't play in Monday's matchup with the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty's presence on the trip is certainly a step in the right direction and could see Pacioretty return to the ice for...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Big ice time in return

Theodore failed to score a point in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues, recording two shots and a blocked shot with a minus-1 rating while leading the Golden Knights in ice time (22:35). Returning to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a head injury, Theodore saw his usual...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Michael Raffl: Provides two shorthanded helpers

Raffl notched two shorthanded assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues. Raffl was the setup man to Roope Hintz, who became the first player to score a pair of shorthanded goals in a game since the Stars moved to Dallas in 1993. The 32-year-old Raffl has been a modest contributor on offense with six points, 21 shots on net and 31 hits through 16 games. He'll likely continue to play in a middle-six role for much of the season, but his fantasy value will be limited to deeper formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Draws start Monday

Lehner will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt in St. Louis. Lehner is 5-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .931 save percentage over his last six games. In his lone appearances against the Blues this season, he took a loss despite turning aside 35 of 37 shots. The 30-year-old netminder is sporting a 2.86 GAA and .917 save percentage through 14 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Juuso Valimaki: Draws helper in return to lineup

Valimaki notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Bruins. Valimaki was finally released from the press box after spending the last 11 games as a healthy scratch. It was Valimaki's shot attempt that generated a rebound for Johnny Gaudreau to bury just 1:29 into the contest. There's no denying Valimaki has more offensive upside than Nikita Zadorov, who was a healthy scratch Sunday, but the former's all-around play may still not be at the level expected from head coach Darryl Sutter. As such, Valimaki shouldn't be rostered in most fantasy formats until he can keep hold of a place in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Steals and scores on PK

Smith scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Smith capitalized on loose passing by the Blue Jackets' point men on a third-period power play. He was the first to a loose puck and buried it for the game-tying goal in a textbook example of a "power kill." Smith has racked up five goals, four assists and 28 shots through 10 games in November. He's up to 13 points (two on the power play, two shorthanded), 56 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 21 hits through 18 appearances overall.
NHL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Golden Knights hoping to keep Blues on the skids

The resilient Vegas Golden Knights will try to sustain their momentum Monday when they visit the St. Louis Blues. Despite missing several key players due to injuries and the coronavirus, the Golden Knights capped a 5-1 homestand Saturday night by rallying past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. "We're finding ways...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Collects apple

Hutton posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. Hutton continues to see playing time in a third-pairing role. He's averaged 15:56 of ice time per game while Alec Martinez (face) has been out. Hutton has two assists, 12 PIM and seven blocked shots in five contests -- he's unlikely to be of much help in season-long formats but could help in DFS.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Notches helper in loss

Pietrangelo produced an assist and fired four shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. Pietrangelo set up Chandler Stephenson's goal just 36 seconds into the contest. With four assists in his last six games, Pietrangelo has cooled off from earlier in the month while maintaining a useful level of production. He's up to three goals, 11 points, 53 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 19 games overall.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ injuries, COVID absences don’t slow them down

The Golden Knights’ season has featured more twists and turns than a soap opera. Countless injuries, some mysterious? Check. A contagious virus weaving its way through the locker room? Check. The team is one evil twin away from winning a Daytime Emmy Award. Yet the craziest part of all? The...
NHL

