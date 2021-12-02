Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Draws shorthanded helper

Valimaki notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Bruins. Valimaki was finally released from the press box after spending the last 11 games as a healthy scratch. It was Valimaki's shot attempt that generated a rebound for Johnny Gaudreau to bury just 1:29 into the contest. There's no denying Valimaki has more offensive upside than Nikita Zadorov, who was a healthy scratch Sunday, but the former's all-around play may still not be at the level expected from head coach Darryl Sutter. As such, Valimaki shouldn't be rostered in most fantasy formats until he can keep hold of a place in the lineup.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO