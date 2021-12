Edmonton Oilers found another way to win on Saturday. With their power duo held off the scoresheet and The Replacements playing left defence, they were in tough against a resurgent Vegas Golden Knights squad who were determined to avenge a home loss to the Oilers last month. But some opportunistic offence from some previously dormant secondary scorers buttressed by a brilliant netminding performance by Mikko Koskinen was just enough to get the job done.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO