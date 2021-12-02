ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts 21/6/5 line in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Middleton supplied 21 points (6-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wiscnews.com

Bucks beat Nuggets, extend winning streak to 6

DENVER — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes, and the Bucks never...
NBA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

What Tobias Harris Needs to Learn From Khris Middleton

It feels as though Tobias Harris is one of the most consistently overlooked players who averages around 20 points per game each season. He never is brought up as one of the elite wings and is rarely spoken about at all in places outside of Philadelphia. He quietly goes about his business every night and seems to always end up around that 20 point no matter if the Sixers are playing at home or away. He is a very consistent player, but the Sixers need Harris to change things up if they are going to be able to reach their championship goals. Tobias shares his blame for that Hawks series last year with some of the poor shooting nights he had, plus the main thing that was missing from his game was a killer instinct mentality. Tobias needs to learn to be more aggressive and learn how to carry the offensive load when the team needs him. A perfect example of the that type of mentality and aggressiveness is Khris Middleton.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Fg#Hornets
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to Neil Olshey’s firing

The Portland Trail Blazers fired former general manager Neil Olshey after reports of the toxic workplace he oversaw emerged. Blazer star Damian Lillard spoke to reporters and reacted to the firing of Olshey. “I have a lot of thoughts, but ya know, in short, I always had a really good...
NBA
The Independent

Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday.Nine of the 12 players used by the home side, who were without their talented guard Ja Morant due to injury, reached double figures in scoring including Jaren Jackson who nabbed the most with 27.The Grizzlies led 72-36 at half-time and continued to pile on the points after the break to finish 152-79 victors, marking a much greater margin of victory than the previous record of 68 points set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 148-80 destruction...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy