Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts 21/6/5 line in win

It feels as though Tobias Harris is one of the most consistently overlooked players who averages around 20 points per game each season. He never is brought up as one of the elite wings and is rarely spoken about at all in places outside of Philadelphia. He quietly goes about his business every night and seems to always end up around that 20 point no matter if the Sixers are playing at home or away. He is a very consistent player, but the Sixers need Harris to change things up if they are going to be able to reach their championship goals. Tobias shares his blame for that Hawks series last year with some of the poor shooting nights he had, plus the main thing that was missing from his game was a killer instinct mentality. Tobias needs to learn to be more aggressive and learn how to carry the offensive load when the team needs him. A perfect example of the that type of mentality and aggressiveness is Khris Middleton.

