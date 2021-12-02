ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Zach Parise: Still searching for his first goal

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Parise has yet to wrinkle the twine as an Islander and only has three assists with a rating of minus-3 in 17 games. Parise has...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Still in Florida

Bailey (COVID-19) is still under quarantine in Florida and there is no timetable for when he will rejoin the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was the first of several Islanders to test positive for Covid-19, and he has remained in Florida since the Islanders lost to the Panthers this past Tuesday. The Islanders, who are missing six regulars out of their lineup due to Covid-19 and injury, were only able to score two goals combined in their first two games in their new arena. They lost 5-2 to the Flames on Saturday and followed that up by being shut out 3-0 by the Maple Leafs on Sunday. The Isles' next game is Wednesday versus the Rangers, where they will hope to get back one or more of Anders Lee, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Ross Johnston, Kieffer Bellows, and Bailey from the COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Only one goal this season

Palmieri only has one goal and seven points in 16 games this season. Palmieri was traded to the Islanders from the Devils at the trade deadline last season. Palmieri had some big goals during the playoff run but was unimpressive during the regular season, and that's continued this year. Coach Barry Trotz has tried him, and just about everyone, on different lines, and with the team now down several regulars due to COVID-19 or injury, offense has been hard to come by for the team. Palmieri is currently playing with Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the second line.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

QMJHL Roundup: Guay's two goals lead Islanders over Olympiques

GATINEAU, Que. -- Patrick Guay scored twice, including the winner, as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Gatineau Olympiques 2-1 on Wednesday. Guay's two goals give him 19 on the season and most in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Jacob Goobie made 22 saves for Charlottetown (16-6-1). Mathieu Bizier was...
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Bill Guerin Already Vindicated By Parise, Suter Buyouts

When news broke last offseason that Minnesota Wild General Manager, Bill Guerin, was buying out both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, reaction around both league and in fan circles were mixed. Anyone paying attention knew something had to give between the Wild and Zach Parise but nobody thought Guerin could afford to buy Suter out too. The future cap penalties were just too big to swallow.
NHL
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Zach Parise
CBS Sports

Islanders' Zach Parise: Snags power-play helper

Parise registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Parise helped out on Oliver Wahlstrom's game-tying goal at 12:33 of the third period. The assist was Parise's fourth of the year and his first power-play point as an Islander. The 37-year-old forward has added 34 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 19 games while logging middle-six minutes, as his lack of offense hasn't justified a more prominent role.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Islanders’ streak reaches 10; Ovechkin at 750 goals

It’s not accurate to say that it’s a double-edged sword to become a mainstay on Sidney Crosby‘s wing. Just about anyone who stuck with number 87 for any meaningful stretch of time would likely argue that it’s a pretty sweet deal. But Jake Guentzel does grapple with a certain level...
NHL
#Islanders#Still Searching#Sharks
The Associated Press

Blackhawks win 3-2 in SO; Islanders lose 11th straight game

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena. Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt, and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: One goal this season

Pageau only has one goal and three assists in 14 games this season. Like most of the team's forwards, Pageau has struggled to score this season. The loss of Brock Nelson to injured reserve with a lower-body Tuesday means that Pageau will move up to center the second line between Oliver Wahlstrom and Anthony Beauvillier.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Matt Nieto: Tallies first goal of season

Nieto scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Nieto opened the scoring at 7:16 of the first period with his first goal of the season. The 29-year-old has missed time due to COVID-19 protocols and a lower-body injury, which likely accounts for his slow start on offense. He has two points, 12 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests. Nieto shouldn't be expected to play above the third line this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Deposits first NHL goal

Middleton scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added seven PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Middleton fought Austin Warson in the first period and also took a slashing minor in the second. The 25-year-old finally got to check off his first NHL goal when he tallied into an empty cage in the final minute of the game. That milestone took him 27 contests across four seasons to achieve. He's added two assists, 31 PIM, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 13 outings this year. With minimal scoring potential, Middleton is best left off fantasy rosters.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Rasmus Ristolainen scores first goal as a Flyer.

Ristolainen's first goal in a Flyers uniform gave them the lead early in the second period just 53 seconds after Aho tied the game. Unfortunately the Hurricanes scored 29 seconds later and finished the game with four unanswered goals to hand the Flyers a 6-3 loss. Fantasy Impact:. Risto had...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Goal support remains nonexistent

Sorokin allowed one goal on 30 shots in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Penguins. Sorokin would have every right to be angry with his teammates -- in his last four games, they've scored a combined one goal. The team's COVID-19 outbreak has left it undermanned and overpowered in most contests, as Semyon Varlamov has also lost four straight games to begin his campaign. Sorokin slipped to 5-6-2 with a 2.42 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He'll likely be fine in the long run, but a timeshare in net and the lack of scoring support make the 26-year-old a shaky fantasy option in the near term.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Buries goal in win

Hyman scored a goal on six shots and levied four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights. Hyman's goal was a heartbreaker for the Golden Knights, as he tallied with just 16 seconds left in the first period to double the Oilers' lead to 2-0. Hyman hadn't scored in seven games entering Saturday. The winger has had little trouble producing offense generally with nine goals, six helpers, 60 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 20 contests this season.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

WATCH: Backlund snipes over Jarry’s glove for the first shootout goal of his career

Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund scored his first career shootout goal to clinch his team’s 2–1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday evening. Backlund was the Flames’ seventh shooter in the skills competition. He entered Monday’s game 0-for-7 in shootout attempts in his 14-season NHL career, although he did score on a penalty shot during regulation time in a 4–1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 19, 2019.
NHL
capitalsoutsider.com

Aliaksei Protas Scores First Career Goal

Aliaksei Protas, the Caps’ 6’6 Belarusian forward, scored his first career goal on Sunday as he flung the puck across the crease, only to have it bounce off a defenseman’s skate and into the net. The goal gave the Caps a 2-0 lead, and they eventually won, 4-2. “It feels...
NHL
iheart.com

"CHIEF" TAYLOR: Zach Bogosian Has Been Rejuvenated in His Bolts Reunion

Beckles & Recher welcome Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Lightning analyst Bobby "The Chief" Taylor on Tuesday for his weekly chat on the Lightning, as they get ready for a home-and-home series with the St. Louis Blues, starting tonight. Erik Cernak returns tonight, and Chief speculates which defenseman Cernak will team with. Chief also talks about how far his former team, the Philadelphia Flyers, has fallen. Also, his thoughts on the league's new team, the Seattle Kraken. All that and MORE!
NHL

