Islanders' Zach Parise: Still searching for his first goal

Bailey (COVID-19) is still under quarantine in Florida and there is no timetable for when he will rejoin the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was the first of several Islanders to test positive for Covid-19, and he has remained in Florida since the Islanders lost to the Panthers this past Tuesday. The Islanders, who are missing six regulars out of their lineup due to Covid-19 and injury, were only able to score two goals combined in their first two games in their new arena. They lost 5-2 to the Flames on Saturday and followed that up by being shut out 3-0 by the Maple Leafs on Sunday. The Isles' next game is Wednesday versus the Rangers, where they will hope to get back one or more of Anders Lee, Adam Pelech, Andy Greene, Ross Johnston, Kieffer Bellows, and Bailey from the COVID-19 protocols.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO