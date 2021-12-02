Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Solid in win

Former Maryland men’s basketball standout Kevin Huerter is an already established NBA player, which was proven when he signed a 4-year $65 million rookie extension in October, but he continues to prove his worth for the Atlanta Hawks with the 2021-22 season in full swing. On Tuesday, Huerter went for...
DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
Bronny is not the only son of LeBron James who can throw down. 14-year-old Bryce James, the younger son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, got up for a one-handed dunk during warmups in a viral video this week. The dunk is believed to be Bryce’s first ever on camera. Take a look.
JaVale McGee has been wearing protective glasses in games since getting booped in his eye earlier this month. Since, he’s made the best of it. McGee successfully took the style of his glasses to another level last Friday when his Phoenix Suns visited the Memphis Grizzlies. McGee sported dark lenses...
Kemba Walker was once one of the best offensive point guards in his prime with the Charlotte Hornets. At his best, he was averaging 25.6 PPG and carrying the Hornets offensively. However, injuries have slowed him down in recent years. He played 18 games for the Knicks this season, averaging...
We've got some big rotation news out of Lakerland tonight!. According to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Lakers will employ a new starting center tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers. Reserve Dwight Howard will be promoted to the starting slot tomorrow, per LA head coach...
Klay Thompson just put in his first scrimmage session with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League and unsurprisingly, the All-Star shooting guard made an immediate impact. Thompson apparently made his first 18 shots in practice as he made it abundantly clear that rust isn’t going to be an issue for him moving forward.
Holding off a late scare, the Hawks (8-9) held on to beat the Hornets, 115-105, Saturday at State Farm Arena. Next up, the Hawks will conclude their five-game homestand Monday against the Thunder. ExploreRead more about the Hawks. Below are some takeaways from the win:. 1. Entering the fourth quarter...
It’s easy to forget in the midst of the Golden State Warriors’ phenomenal start that they’re still missing some key pieces. Klay Thompson is yet to suit up for the squad, as he continues to work his way towards a return from injury. Now, we have some intel on when he’s coming back and what’s taking him so long.
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
LaMelo Ball is the real deal. The young Charlotte Hornets guard was impressive last season as he took home the 2020 Rookie of the Year award and has continued to thrive in his sophomore season. Through 17 games Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game...
The Chicago Bulls are hoping to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak after Javonte Green became the second player to test positive for the virus this week. Green returned a positive test Friday, one day after the Bulls beat the Knicks in New York and two days after Coby White was placed into isolation for a positive test. The Bulls played the Nets on Saturday night in Brooklyn. Coach Billy Donovan said ...
Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had...
Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
Comments / 0