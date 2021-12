There was a change at the top of the Premier League table for the first time since October after Chelsea faltered while Manchester City and Liverpool kept up their fine recent form with away wins.Ralf Rangnick got his tenure at Manchester United off to a successful start and Newcastle were able to end their long wait for a victory.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned this weekend.City hit summitFULL TIME | A Bernardo brace and a goal from Sterling see us go to the top of the table! 🔥🔝🐝 1-3 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/aaKvYTTWb5— Manchester...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO