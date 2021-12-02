Stunning Silva proves the difference

Gabriel Jesus has hailed Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva as one of the best players in the world.Brazil striker Jesus grabbed the headlines by netting a 76th-minute winner as City came from behind to secure their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.Yet having been set up by a delicate volleyed lay-off from Silva, Jesus was quick to deflect the praise onto the Portuguese.Silva, who had hoped to leave City in the summer, has been one of the side’s best players so far this season and was recently described by manager...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO