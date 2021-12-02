ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Stunning Silva proves the difference

By BBC Sport
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernardo Silva is just a bit good. The Manchester City midfielder oozes class and confidence, as proved by the sublime side-foot volley he scored to put this game beyond Aston Villa's reach - a real...

The Independent

Gabriel Jesus heaps praise on ‘one of the best in the world’ Bernardo Silva

Gabriel Jesus has hailed Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva as one of the best players in the world.Brazil striker Jesus grabbed the headlines by netting a 76th-minute winner as City came from behind to secure their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.Yet having been set up by a delicate volleyed lay-off from Silva, Jesus was quick to deflect the praise onto the Portuguese.Silva, who had hoped to leave City in the summer, has been one of the side’s best players so far this season and was recently described by manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Superb Silva your star man in City win

Bernardo Silva was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Manchester City secured qualification for the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 win over Paris St-Germain. The Portugal international provided a clever lay-off for Gabriel Jesus' goal as City clinched the winner after 76 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theanalyst.com

Silva Service – Bernardo’s Importance to Manchester City

“It’s not just Bernardo… There are two, three or four players that want to leave… Players who want to leave know the door is open because we don’t want anyone here unsatisfied”. M.E.N. This was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on the August 6, confirming that Bernardo Silva was looking...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Bernardo Silva magic gives Man City victory over Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard suffered his first loss as Aston Villa manager as Manchester City ran out 2-1 winners at Villa Park. Pep Guardiola's side have now won four on the bounce, and maintain their one-point gap to league leaders Chelsea, who beat Watford on Wednesday. Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias opened the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Silva's goal of the season contender

Bernardo Silva's stunning goal against Aston Villa is a goal of the season contender, says former Premier League left-back Scott Minto. Silva showed world-class technique to score Manchester City's second before the break against Steven Gerrard's side. "It’s one of the goals of the season," Minto told BBC Radio 5...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Guardiola’s mastermind in Stupendous rise of Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva was on the verge of parting ways with Manchester City with keen interest in a potential La-Liga switch with Reigning Spanish Champions Atletico Madrid. However, Guardiola was one of the main reasons why the 26-year-old decided to stay. “Bernardo Silva’s flying.. and it’s thanks to Peo. Bernardo wanted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
