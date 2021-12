Don Brown's last game as Arizona's Defensive Coordinator was Saturday against Arizona State and Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch hopes to move quickly on hiring his replacement. "I would like to really dig deep into that over the next 24-48 hours," Fisch said. "College football has really changed some things. I am sure there are some coaching things that happened today that I don’t even know about.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO