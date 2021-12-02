ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

New business in Jonesboro has a focus on healing

By DAVID POLLARD DPOLLARD@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2kmC_0dBvEagY00

In an effort to bring energy, healing and rejuvenation to the community a local resident recently opened a business to accomplish that goal.

Tuesday was the grand opening of Constellate, 124 W. Main St., a small store but it carries with it a peaceful aura. Libby McGowan, 50, who owns the business, said that was something she was shooting for in order for it to become her Healing Arts Studio.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healing Arts#Constellate
CBS News

Stacey Abrams announces another bid for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, announced Wednesday that she's running again in 2022. Abrams' long-awaited decision will set up a high-profile race in one of the marquee battleground states during the midterm elections. Her announcement highlighted much of the work that she has done since she lost her bid in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE
The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
1K+
Followers
67
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Sanford Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy