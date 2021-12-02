New business in Jonesboro has a focus on healing

In an effort to bring energy, healing and rejuvenation to the community a local resident recently opened a business to accomplish that goal.

Tuesday was the grand opening of Constellate, 124 W. Main St., a small store but it carries with it a peaceful aura. Libby McGowan, 50, who owns the business, said that was something she was shooting for in order for it to become her Healing Arts Studio.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.