Prince Harry pens letter to mark World AIDS Day

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry has praised AIDS activists for "leading the call for COVID-19 vaccine equity". The 37-year-old...

It’s World Aids Day

Begun on December 1st 1988, today is World Aids Day, dedicated to raising awareness of the Aids pandemic caused by the spread of HIV. Vivent Health Chief Advocacy Officer Bill Keaton says thanks to new treatments and medications HIV is no longer a death sentence. However, obstacles remain for people seeking treatment.
The Duke of Sussex writes an urgent letter on behalf of Princess Diana for World AIDS Day

For World AIDS Day, the Duke of Sussex is thanking leading health experts on behalf of his mother, Princess Diana. In a letter addressed to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, the prince expressed gratitude to the scientific and medical community for fighting against the disease, a cause that was close to the late Princess of Wales's heart.
Harry warns of ‘spectacular failure’ over vaccine inequality on World Aids Day

The Duke of Sussex said his mother, Diana, would be ‘deeply grateful’ to scientists for working tirelessly in the fight against Aids and HIV. The Duke of Sussex has made an impassioned plea over Covid-19 vaccine equity, drawing parallels with how the struggle to access HIV medicines left millions dead during the Aids epidemic.
Winnie Byanyima
Prince Harry
Niagara Falls Was Lit Red to Mark World AIDS Day

Niagara Falls is one of thirteen landmarks and bridges across the Empire State that Governor Kathy Hochul today announced would be lit red on December 1st, 2021, in honor of World AIDS Day. Governor Hochul said earlier:. "World AIDS Day is a very solemn time for us to remember those...
Biden marks World AIDS Day with plan to eradicate disease

President Joe Biden marked World AIDS Day on Wednesday with a speech declaring that an end to the epidemic in the United States is within reach. "It's not hyperbole to suggest that we are within striking distance," he told an audience of activists and political supporters at the White House. Biden's speech outlined what the White House said was an administration plan for "redoubling efforts to confront the HIV/AIDS epidemic," bringing it effectively to a close by the end of the decade. The target is for a 75 percent reduction in new infections by 2025 and 90 percent by 2030.
Chicago marks World Aids Day with new public park

CHICAGO - Chicago is marking World Aids Day with a new public park. The "Aids Garden Chicago" will remember the early days of the HIV epidemic here in the city. It will be on the lakefront, just south of Belmont Avenue. "Aids Garden Chicago" is scheduled to open to the...
Biden Marks 33rd World AIDS Day With New Commitments

WASHINGTON - Marking the 33rd annual World AIDS Day on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would ramp up its domestic and international efforts to fight the HIV virus, which has killed 36 million people worldwide in four decades. President Joe Biden also released Wednesday the domestic-focused National HIV-AIDS Strategy,...
#Aids#World Aids Day#Pens#Unaids
NHS board to mark World Aids Day with candlelit walk

One Scottish NHS board will mark World Aids Day with a candlelit walk.NHS Tayside Sexual Health and Blood Borne Virus Managed Care Network is hosting the walk through Dundee city centre.The walk on Wednesday evening aims to raise awareness of how much HIV care has been revolutionised over the past 40 years, giving hope to people who are diagnosed with HIV.It also aims to show solidarity with the community of people living with HIV and challenge the stigma which remains today.The treatments available today are so effective that someone on treatment with an undetectable HIV viral load cannot pass on...
Drag Race UK's Charity Kase opens up about 'unlearning myths' of HIV to mark World AIDS Day

Drag Race UK season three star Charity Kase (who uses she/her pronouns in drag and he/him when off-stage as Harry Whitfield), has opened up about his HIV diagnosis to mark World AIDS Day. Since 1988, the 1st of December has been marked internationally as a day to raise awareness of AIDS, which can develop from untreated HIV, as well as to mourn those who have died from the disease.
Los Angeles marks World AIDS Day with free concert, memorial ceremony

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — World AIDS Day, which is recognized across the globe as a means of raising awareness of the disease and its continued impact, will be observed Wednesday in Los Angeles with a free concert at The Forum organized by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and a ceremony at The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park.
800+ ribbons fill Bascom Hill to mark World AIDS Day

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health recognized the 33rd World AIDS Day Wednesday by placing more than 800 individual red ribbons on Bascom Hill. Each of the ribbons placed by members of the HIV care and prevention program represents a person living with HIV in Dane County. Together, they formed the shape of one large red ribbon, a global symbol for people living with the disease.
Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
