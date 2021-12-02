ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pitt's Pickett named top ACC player

By THE SANFORD HERALD
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Pitt record-setting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to 10 regular-season wins and a Coastal Division...

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kenny Pickett scores touchdown on what should be illegal play

Kenny Pickett scored a touchdown to open the ACC Championship Game for Pitt against Wake Forest on Saturday night, and he scored using a move that should be illegal. Pitt had a 3rd-and-5 at their 42 just a few minutes into the game when Pickett felt some pressure and took off running. He saw some defenders converging on him as he approached the Wake Forest 40 and began to go into a slide motion. He started to slow down and tuck his right leg like he was giving himself up to slide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJAC TV

Pickett, Addison lead No. 20 Pitt to ACC Coastal title

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison and No. 20 Pittsburgh took the chaos out of the ACC's Coastal Division. Pickett threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns -- all of them to Addison -- in his final game at Heinz Field and the Panthers claimed their second Coastal title in four years with a 48-38 victory over Virginia.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SFGate

Pitt's progress; patience pays off for ACC Coastal champions

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Randy Juhl was kidding, sort of. The longtime Pittsburgh administrator was serving as the school's interim athletic director in the winter of 2014 when the Panthers hired Pat Narduzzi to give the program a jolt after Paul Chryst headed home to Wisconsin. Shortly after Narduzzi was introduced,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jermaine Johnson
wisr680.com

Pitt’s Pickett makes Heisman ballot after record-setting season

Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is one of 12 college players appearing on the Heisman Trophy ballot. Pickett became the first quarterback in ACC history to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in the first 12 games of a season. The Panthers are 2-1/2 point favorites in...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett named finalist for Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards

PITTSBURGH — Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett has been named a finalist for two of college football's top honors — the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to "the outstanding player in college football," as judged by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters,...
pennbets.com

Pitt Favored To Win First ACC Championship In Saturday’s Title Game

With Clemson’s stranglehold on the ACC loosened, at least for now, a unique opportunity has been presented to the University of Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are supposed to win. Pitt has participated in the conference title...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Pickett leads Pitt vs. Wake Forest in ACC title clash

The Pitt Panthers are seeking their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Saturday when they meet Wake Forest in a neutral site game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Conference player of the year Kenny Pickett threw for 40 touchdown passes this season, breaking Dan Marino’s school record of 37. That leaves him one shy of the ACC record held by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, which was established over the course of a 15-game season in 2016. Wake Forest last appeared in the game in 2006 when it beat Georgia Tech 9-6 in a defensive struggle. Clemson has won the last six ACC championships, but the Tigers failed to reach the big game this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett Officially on 2021 Heisman Trophy Ballot

His statistics, Pitt’s 10-win season and the good old-fashioned eye test strongly suggest that Kenny Pickett is worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration. The Heisman committee agrees. Today, it was made official that Pickett is officially on the 2021 Heisman Trophy ballot and fan vote for this year’s award will help...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pitt QB Pickett's stock surging after ACC championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett has the records — and now he has an Atlantic Coast Conference championship to go along with them. Pickett’s ascent to a likely Heisman Trophy candidate and a prospective first-round NFL draft pick took another big step forward as he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 58-yard score, helping Pittsburgh defeat Wake Forest 45-21 on Saturday night and giving the Panthers their first ACC title.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison, and Calijah Kancey among several Pitt Panthers to earn All-ACC honors

Over a dozen Pitt football players have earned a spot on the All-ACC team for their performance during a season which saw the Panthers capture the Coastal Division Championship. The All-ACC teams were released on Tuesday and Pitt landed three players on the first-team, five players on the second-team, four players on the third-team, and nine players as honorable mention selections.
FOOTBALL
Sporting News

Pitt's Kenny Pickett pulls off fake slide on TD run vs. Wake Forest in ACC title game; should it have been allowed?

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett used the rules to great advantage Saturday night in the ACC championship game — perhaps to too great an advantage. The senior scored the game's first points on a 58-yard touchdown scramble 1:18 into the first quarter. He got free by faking a slide in the middle of the run. The move caused the closing Wake defenders to pull up, lest they hit Pickett and be flagged for a personal foul. Pickett went on by toward the end zone.
NFL
watchstadium.com

Kenny Pickett Scores Pitt On A Fake Slide | ACC Must See Moment

On third and five with no one open downfield, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett decides to run for a first down. After picking up 18 yards it looks like Pickett is about to slide down, but he fakes it and continues running.
watchstadium.com

Pat Narduzzi and Kenny Pickett On Pitt Being ACC Champs

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi and quarterback Kenny Pickett reflect on the Pitt Panthers being the 2021 ACC Champions. Narduzzi thinks about all the times he’s discussed the goal of being ACC champs and now that’s been accomplished.
