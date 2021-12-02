ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France to lift ban on Southern Africa flights from Dec 4

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], December 2 (ANI): France has said it will start allowing flights from Southern Africa to land on its territory from Saturday, but with "drastic" restrictions allowing only French and European Union residents to disembark, along with diplomats...

