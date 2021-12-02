Auston Matthews' 3 goals power Leafs over Avalanche

EditorsNote: changes to “William” in third graf

Auston Matthews scored three goals, John Tavares had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 8-3 on Wednesday.

Matthews has 13 goals for the season after his fourth career hat trick.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist for Toronto.

Jason Spezza, Travis Dermott and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won five straight. Michael Bunting added three assists and Alexander Kerfoot and Mitchell Marner had two assists apiece.

Jack Campbell made 28 saves for Toronto.

Nazem Kadri scored twice and Samuel Girard also scored for the Avalanche in the opener of a five-game road trip. Nathan MacKinnon added two assists.

Jonas Johansson stopped 33 shots for Colorado.

Toronto led 3-1 after one period.

Tavares made a smart saucer pass that sprung Nylander, who scored his 10th goal of the season into the top corner 4:31 into the game.

Spezza scored his fifth of the season on a rebound from a shot by Wayne Simmonds at 7:57.

Marner passed in front of the goal to an uncovered Matthews, who deftly flipped the puck high into the net at 14:24.

Colorado had just killed off a penalty when Girard scored his second goal of the season from the high slot at 19:58. MacKinnon, who had missed the previous eight games with a lower-body injury, made the pass.

Toronto had a 13-11 edge on shots on goal after one period.

Nazim, a former Maple Leaf, was on his knees when he swept in the rebound of Jack Johnson’s point shot at 11:57 of the second.

Toronto restored the two-goal margin on Dermott’s first of the season, a shot from above the right circle at 12:44 of the second.

Tavares tucked in his own rebound at 16:28 for his 11th goal of the season.

Toronto led in shots on goal 24-23 after two periods.

Matthews scored 44 seconds into the third period and again at 8:41. Engvall scored his third of the season at 10:08.

Kadri scored his ninth of the season at 16:36 of the third.

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper didn’t play due to an upper-body injury.

--Field Level Media