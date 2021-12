We hope you didn't spend all your monies last week because Cyber Monday at Amazon was worth waiting (and saving up) for. As part of its grand Cyber Week Finale, the behemoth e-tailer is dishing out a hefty batch of actually excellent deals; from historically low prices on coveted Apple products to major markdowns on best-selling Ray-Ban sunglasses, 30% off Oribe holiday gift sets, and even a discount on Buffy's best-selling eucalyptus comforter. And, even more so than its Black Friday offerings, Amazon's Cyber Monday spread is leaving virtually no sale stone unturned with an overflowing section of delightful deals on holiday gifts. While this is a boon for your bank account, it can also be an overwhelming scrolling experience — especially when the final-hour countdown clock is on. To assist, we waded through the megalith to bring you a curated list of need-to-score deals. Keep scrolling for the best bang-for-your-buck Amazon Cyber Monday deals worth closing out Cyber Week with.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO