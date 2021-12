During this Advent Season we are waiting. But while we wait, we want to follow what Jesus told us – to give food to the hungry, to give something to drink to the thirsty, to welcome the stranger, to give clothing to those without, to visit the sick or in prison. One way to do that is to contribute to Project Christmas here in Delta Junction, Alaska. We need your help.

DELTA JUNCTION, AK ・ 6 DAYS AGO