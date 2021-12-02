ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Savills and SRS Real Estate Partners Form Strategic Alliance

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – Savills today announced that it formed a strategic alliance with SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS) with 25 offices including Phoenix, supplementing its existing North American retail capabilities and enhancing its ability to provide seamless, high-caliber advisory services to retail occupiers, investors and owners worldwide. “The United...

realestatedaily-news.com

theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Gorgeous Beechwood cottage, perfect for anyone looking for an easy getaway to unplug and unwind, offered by Lori Rose of Stone House Properties. Transformations – Designer Sue Schwarz recommends casting a...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

How’s the market? Are prices rising or falling? When will things change? These are some of the questions I’m asked all the time. Truth be told, there’s no real way to accurately answer these questions objectively. In fact, the best answer I can give before offering my personal opinion is to remind folks that real estate is hyper-local and statistics seldom offer local insights or answer individual questions. The national market is comprised of countless micro-markets that break down from regions, states, cities, counties, and neighborhoods. Even within neighborhoods, values can vary on a block-to-block basis. While statistics can provide trends and overviews, they can neither determine an individual’s home value nor can they tell you whether or not it’s the right time to sell. Price fluctuation in the market is the only guarantee of things to come. At any given time there are many causes of price fluctuation but I think the biggest one of them all right now is inflation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Santa Barbara Independent

What is Real Estate Agency?

Q: Marsha, I’m confused about the term “agency” in California real estate. I’m involved in a home purchase, and I keep signing “agency disclosures.” What am I signing?. A: Good question! Join the club in not understanding what agency means in real estate. It seems as if the relatively benign...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TravelDailyNews.com

Hotel Equities forms strategic alliance with Sethi Management; Assumes operations of 15-hotel portfolio

ATLANTA – Hotel Equities and Sethi Management announced the formation of a strategic alliance whereby HE will provide operational oversight, resources, and national support to all hotels within the Sethi portfolio. Hotel Equities began transitioning Sethi’s hotels into its portfolio in late October and will be fully integrated by December 1.
INDUSTRY
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 11.30.2021

A real estate transaction can be quite emotional as it is. To help ease people through the process its important to have good faith and confidence in your realtor. Its the focus of this week's Real Estate Matters. Shawn Cunningham reports.
REAL ESTATE
bendsource.com

Disclosure and Real Estate

Every property has a story and its idiosyncrasies. It can be said with complete certainty that every home has flaws. In fact, it is highly likely that at some point during homeownership, something has occurred that will need to be disclosed when the property is sold. As a broker who has spent over a decade working with sellers, I have yet to meet one who hasn't expressed trepidation about disclosing potential or past issues that could influence a buyer's decision. It is this trepidation that leads a seller to ask: what and how much does a seller tell, not only their real estate broker, but also potential buyers?
REAL ESTATE
realestatedaily-news.com

Institutional Property Advisors Closes Three Tucson Multifamily Asset Sales for $75.15 Million

– Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of three multifamily properties in Tucson, Arizona. The assets sold for $75.15 million. They are Hampton Park, a 160-unit property built in 1973, San Mateo, a 254-unit asset completed in 1987, and Solano Springs, a 152-unit apartment complex constructed in 1982.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Srs#North American#Savills North America
irei.com

SC Capital Partners taps into the Japanese real estate NPL market

SC Capital Partners Group, a Singapore-headquartered private equity real estate firm, has acquired a portfolio of real estate nonperforming loans (NPLs) in Japan on behalf of its latest closed-end opportunistic fund, Real Estate Capital Asia Partners V (RECAP V). The portfolio, which was acquired from a regional bank, is collateralized...
REAL ESTATE
rew-online.com

Savills forms North American retail partnership with SRS

Savills has formed a strategic alliance with SRS Real Estate Partners (SRS), supplementing its existing North American retail capabilities and enhancing its ability to provide advisory services to retail occupiers, investors and owners worldwide. “The United States is one of the biggest retail markets globally with estimated retail sales expected...
RETAIL
realestatedaily-news.com

Voit Real Estate Services Secures Major Industrial Pre-Lease at Ground-up Ramona Commerce Center

Fortune 500 tenant to occupy new 430,152 square-foot industrial building. Perris, Calif. – Voit Real Estate Services, a privately held, broker-owned Southern California-based commercial real estate firm, has successfully secured the long-term pre-lease of Ramona Commerce Center, a 430,152 square-foot newly constructed industrial building that is slated for delivery in November 2021 in the city of Perris, California.
PERRIS, CA
WAVY News 10

Real Estate Trends

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Are you in the market to buy or sale you home? We talked to realtors about the competitive real estate market and got a forecast for the trends in 2022.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
labelandnarrowweb.com

Sandon Global forms strategic partnership with Marvaco

Sandon Global and Marvaco have signed a strategic partnership agreement to represent anilox and coating roller solutions in both Sweden and Norway. Marvaco, a Nordic packaging prepress partner and EGP pioneer, serves the Swedish and Norwegian flexographic print markets. Jan Viberg, Marvaco Sweden's country manager, comments, “Sandon Global is the...
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

MK Asset Brokerage, IPASER Forge Strategic Alliance

MK Asset’s brokerage division, MK Asset Brokerage (MKAB), has formed an exclusive alliance with Investment Property Advisory Services (IPASER), an investment property real estate brokerage firm. The strategic alliance combines the infrastructure of MKAB’s commercial brokerage platform with IPASER’s triple-net lease expertise. As an MKAB Alliance, IPASER will remain under...
REAL ESTATE
Insurance Journal

Claims Services Provider McLarens Forms Strategic Alliance With Polish Firm Saltex

McLarens, the Atlanta-based insurance services provider, has entered into a strategic alliance with Saltex, a Polish claims management and loss adjusting firm with offices in Warsaw and Wroclaw. Operating as McLarens’ exclusive affiliate in Poland, the partnership with Saltex will further strengthen McLarens’ European footprint, offering domestic and international clients access to comprehensive claims coverage across Poland, and providing a platform for growth across Eastern Europe.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Thackeray Group and Align Partners form €143m hospitality real estate partnership

Thackeray Group has formed a £120 million (€143 million/$160 million) hospitality real estate partnership with Align Partners, a hospitality sector investment and asset management specialist. “We believe this is an opportune time to be investing in the U.K. hospitality market in partnership with one of the most experienced and entrepreneurial...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Skylight Real Estate Partners acquires 100-unit mixed-use building in Edgewater

Skylight Real Estate Partners, a recently launched real estate investment firm led by industry veterans Bennat Berger, Gavin Evans, Benjamin Joseph and Andrew Miller, closed on the acquisition of Infinity Edgewater, a 100-unit mixed-use property in Edgewater, its first deal under the company’s brand, in a joint venture with PCCP LLC, according to a Monday announcement.
EDGEWATER, NJ
realestatedaily-news.com

Greystar Closes on Land for Active Adult Community, Album Marana

— Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, recently closed on 3.9 acres of land for a 55+ Active Adult community, Album Marana, which is slated to open in late 2022. The property located at 7760 Silverbell Road in Marana sold for $1.15 million ($6.77 PSF).
REAL ESTATE
realestatedaily-news.com

Via Linda Crossroads Retail Center in Scottsdale sells for $7.8 Million

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA -- The sale of Via Linda Crossroads, a 27,310 square foot shopping center, built in 1987 and extensively remodeled in 2018, was recently recorded. The location of the property is the southeast corner of 90th Street & Via Linda in Scottsdale, Arizona. Cascade Range Investments LLC was the investor. The seller was Ocean Breeze- Dawn LLC.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

CBRE Announces Sale of 236-Unit Apartment Property in Phoenix to Out-of-State Investor for $59.1 Million

Phoenix, Arizona – CBRE announced Tides on 19th, a 236-unit apartment property in Phoenix, sold to Rouge Equity, LLC, a Washington-based investor for $59.1 million. Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel, and Bryson Fricke of CBRE facilitated the transaction. The property, located at 4802 North 19th Avenue, is a garden-style...
PHOENIX, AZ

