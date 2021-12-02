Savills and SRS Real Estate Partners Form Strategic Alliance

How’s the market? Are prices rising or falling? When will things change? These are some of the questions I’m asked all the time. Truth be told, there’s no real way to accurately answer these questions objectively. In fact, the best answer I can give before offering my personal opinion is to remind folks that real estate is hyper-local and statistics seldom offer local insights or answer individual questions. The national market is comprised of countless micro-markets that break down from regions, states, cities, counties, and neighborhoods. Even within neighborhoods, values can vary on a block-to-block basis. While statistics can provide trends and overviews, they can neither determine an individual’s home value nor can they tell you whether or not it’s the right time to sell. Price fluctuation in the market is the only guarantee of things to come. At any given time there are many causes of price fluctuation but I think the biggest one of them all right now is inflation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO