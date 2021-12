Climate Arc's mission is to accelerate the transition of the world towards meeting global net zero emissions by no later than 2050, and, in doing so, help to create a sustainable and healthy planet for everyone. Climate Arc is founded on the belief that this can only be achieved if the transition is financed at the scale and speed needed according to the latest climate science, including focusing on the need for near-term action.

