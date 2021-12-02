ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Wednesday's Child: MamaK Foundation

By Christine Devine
foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Williams family is five kids strong...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTNV

Wednesday's Child: Meet Kierrah, Keilah, Jahmer and Justice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You might think an entire sibling set would be a real adoption challenge, but we had dozens of phone calls and e-mails about the five kids featured during Halloween at a pumpkin patch. In this week's Wednesday's Child, Dave Courvoisier introduces you to four siblings at...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
foxla.com

MamaK Foundation to mentor foster youth

LOS ANGELES - The Williams family is five kids strong thanks to adoption. Two of the sons are birth children and three were adopted through county foster care. Now mom Kelly Williams wants to share her love with youth emancipating from foster care. They've launched the MamaK Foundation with their first fundraiser happening this weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Charity
WLKY.com

Wednesday's Child: Special Kentucky toddler in need of forever family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jaxson has lived at Home of the Innocents for most of his life. His caretakers said he's not verbal yet, but his big personality shines through. "Jaxson is a very opinionated toddler. He definitely knows what he likes and doesn't like, he likes things on his own terms, he enjoys the company of others but doesn't always want to interact. He enjoys knowing someone is there," said Erika Rhodes-Chism at Home of the Innocents.
KENTUCKY STATE
Go Blue Ridge

Grandfather Stewardship Foundation's Giving Tuesday Goal

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will celebrate Giving Tuesday, by raising funds to support the purchase of new first-responder equipment to better serve the hundreds of thousands of guests who visit Grandfather Mountain annually. Grandfather is aiming to raise $3,000 to purchase the equipment. If more...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
41nbc.com

Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation awards Jay’s Hope Foundation $10,000

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — It’s Giving Tuesday, and one organization is giving hope to children battling cancer. The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which focuses on helping children who are sick, decided to donate $10,000 to the Jay’s Hope Foundation. Jazmine Rozier, the Associate Field Marketing Manager with Dunkin’, says she...
MACON, GA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘She thought she was immune’: Single valley mother killed by Covid leaves behind 4 kids

A Coachella Valley mother who ignored pleas to get vaccinated is being remembered after losing her battle with Covid-19. Loved ones say Jenny Gutierrez from Indio was a hardworking, positive pillar in the community – a single mother who leaves behind four kids. CLICK HERE to donate to Gutierrez's GoFundMe. Gutierrez was the long-time manager The post ‘She thought she was immune’: Single valley mother killed by Covid leaves behind 4 kids appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
KIDS
CBS Denver

Colorado Couple Takes In Dozens Of Foster Kids: ‘They Are Part Of A Family’

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of kids are in foster care every year in Colorado and foster parents open their hearts to them, giving them a safe place to call home. Christie and Maggie Duffy, are an incredible example. “We started fostering about 4 months after we got married,” Christie Duffy said. “And up until today, we have had 43 kids in and out of our doors.” (credit: CBS) Right now, the Duffy house has 10 kids under their roof. Two are foster children and eight are kids they have ended up adopting through the system. “I think they’re getting to the point where they’re...
THEATER & DANCE
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Denver Animal Shelter Needs Your Help!

It’s been a challenging 2020 for so many, including the vulnerable animals who find their way to the Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) and Denver Animal Protection (DAP). That’s why this year’s GivingTuesday – the global day of giving on Tuesday, December 1 – is such a critical day for the programs that keep Denver’s forgotten souls safe, loved and cared for year-round. Or donate later too!
DENVER, CO
Slate

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soon-ish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one completely non-problem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Shelter Takes To Social Media To Get More Volunteers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An animal shelter going a different route to reach as many people as they can to get help: The Front Street Animal Shelter is so short-staffed they took to social media asking for volunteers. “That’s put us in a really tough spot where we’re just keeping up with our essential functions and adoptions,” said Sacramento Animal Care Services PIO Ryan Hinderman. Waiting for their forever home is taking longer than it should.  Hinderman told CBS13 overall staffing is down 25% – and the animal care staff, those who actually tend to the animals, is down 50%. “With the staff we...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy