On the anniversary of the attack that marked the entry of the U.S. into World War II, Michael Von der Porten remembers local sailors who died that day. Eighty years ago today, December 7, 1941, people in the United States were shocked to hear that Pearl Harbor had been bombed in a surprise attack. Across the nation, families wondered and worried about their “boys” in Hawaii. Communications were delayed. Other needs took priorities.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO