It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a truly mind-blowing visual novel game or series. Sure, we had AI: The Somnium Files (which is getting a sequel), and the very underwhelming World’s End Club, but none of these quite match the level of quality we got from Danganronpa, Zero Escape, or even Ace Attorney. This newly announced game could be one to keep an eye out for, though. Developed by Too Kyo Games and published by Spike Chunsoft, Enigma Archives: RAIN CODE is a new dark fantasy mystery game that looks pretty intriguing so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO