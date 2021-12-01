ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free DLC Warframe: New War Gets Release Date and Cinematic Trailer

By Editorials
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story expansion for Warframe is coming soon. The exact release date of The New War update is revealed in a spectacular trailer. For a long time we've known about plans to release the next story DLC for Warframe in December. However, only now Digital Extremes has announced...

