Free DLC Warframe: New War Gets Release Date and Cinematic Trailer

It’s hard to believe that there was a video gaming scene before Space Invaders and Asteroids ignited the arcades, but there’s a very clear line between before and after. Beforehand arcades were an interesting new development, and after it was a cultural movement that eventually became… all this. While Space Invaders came first, the spread of arcades throughout the US took a while and by the time they were everywhere Asteroids had come along and was every bit as prominent, sitting right near the front door to lure in all the quarters. The entire game was dealing with three asteroid sizes and two types of flying saucers, but when stray shots turned the single-screen playfield into a mass of tiny little rocks flying about at random that was more than enough to deal with. Asteroids is one of the most iconic games in the history of the arcade, so no pressure on making a new entry in the form of Asteroids: Recharged.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO