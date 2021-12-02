Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR TWO 12-1-21

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers lost their defensive coordinator on Sunday when the coaching carousel claimed Brent Venables. He will return to Oklahoma where he previously spent a dozen seasons as an assistant to Bob Stoops. Contract details have not come out yet, but rest assured it took quite a bit of cash to get him to walk away from a job where he was the highest-paid assistant in all of college football, making $2.5 million annually. As usual, Swinney is not happy.

