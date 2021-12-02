Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR TWO 12-1-21

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Week 13 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had a scary start. Running back Trenton Cannon went down after a vicious hit while returning the opening kickoff. Injuries during football aren't uncommon. However, seeing a player taken off the field via an ambulance is very concerning.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
Turns out a trip to Walmart can be quite educational in historic college football rivalries. Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young (California) and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (Georgia) didn't grow up in the state. So, they didn't have a full appreciation for the Iron Bowl until they arrived in Tuscaloosa. More...
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers lost their defensive coordinator on Sunday when the coaching carousel claimed Brent Venables. He will return to Oklahoma where he previously spent a dozen seasons as an assistant to Bob Stoops. Contract details have not come out yet, but rest assured it took quite a bit of cash to get him to walk away from a job where he was the highest-paid assistant in all of college football, making $2.5 million annually. As usual, Swinney is not happy.
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams had Spencer Rattler’s back when the preseason Heisman favorite announced his plans to transfer. On Monday, Rattler took some time to thank Sooner Nation before making his decision to enter the transfer portal. “Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious...
The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
The official College Football Playoff bracket was set on Sunday, with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide facing off against the No. 4 ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. It will mark the first team ever a non-Power Five program or Notre Dame will feature in the four-team playoff. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talked...
The Philadelphia Eagles will battle the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. However, it looks like they’ll be without their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Hurts suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants last Sunday. It’s been bothering him ever since. The former Alabama/Oklahoma star was a limited participant during Friday’s practice.
The Buffalo Bills had a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots, 14-10 in a game that was not like anything you have seen before, or at least for a long time. The game featured wind gusts 40-45 mph, which led to the Patriots deciding to run over 40 times and only having rookie quarterback Mac Jones throw three total passes (just one in the first half).
ATLANTA - Stetson Bennett talks about the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs big loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship aginast Alabama. *SEC Championship History: With today’s 41-24 loss to third-ranked UA, the top-ranked Bulldogs drop to 3-6 in SEC Championship games including 1-3 in the Kirby Smart era and now 0-2 against UA who leads the all-time series 42-25-4. Georgia saw its FBS-leading 16-game winning streak end including a school record nine-game winning streak in road games. The 16-game streak was the second longest in school history. Georgia’s run as the unanimous top-ranked team will end at eight weeks, also a school record. The Bulldogs had been the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings all season.
Clemson defensive end KJ Henry contradicted a Sunday report about defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football coach opening. After a tweet stated that Venables met with the Tigers players to inform them of his decision, Henry replied in a quote tweet. “Dang if he did he forgot to...
