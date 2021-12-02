County suspends vaccine requirements for Care Center workers

Meadville Tribune file photo

Crawford County Board of Commissioners has suspended its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for workers at the county's nursing home due to a federal court preliminary injunction.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana blocked the President Joe Biden administration from enforcing a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide by Jan. 4, 2022.

Because of the preliminary injunction issued by the federal court, commissioners have suspended the mandated vaccine program for Crawford County Care Center employees. The Care Center is a 157-bed nursing home in Saegertown owned and operated by the county.

The suspension is pending final resolution of the case, or until further orders from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court.

About 18 out of 165 full-time, part-time and per diem employees at the Care Center either are not planning to be vaccinated or have not requested an exemption, Tonya Moyer, the nursing home's administrator, said Wednesday.

Until the suspension of the county's mandate, the unvaccinated workers were facing a deadline of Jan. 3 to be fully vaccinated, Moyer said.

No other county workers have been or are under a mandate to be vaccinated, Eric Henry, chairman of commissioners, said Wednesday.

The county has about 690 full-time, part-time and per diem workers. However, many of the county employees have been vaccinated.

"We encourage county workers to talk to their physicians (about vaccination) and make decisions on what's best for them," Henry said.

