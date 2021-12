List Biotherapeutics, Inc., whose parent company is South Korea-based Genome & Company, announced a more than $125 million investment in the city of Fishers to establish a new 110,000 square foot contract manufacturing organization (CMO) facility on 15 acres in the Fishers Life Science & Innovation Park. The company plans to hire 210 employees in Fishers in the areas of biologics manufacturing and quality and regulatory compliance after commissioning the facility by the end of 2023 which includes new lab and office space in Fishers.

