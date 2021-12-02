ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny DeVito Reveals He Is Willing to Return as 'Batman' Character Penguin

Cover picture for the articleDanny DeVito has recently expressed interest to once again, take on the role of Penguin, also known as Oswald Cobblepot in the Batman realm. In a recent conversation with Forbes, he spoke about writing a new Penguin/Catwoman comic book for DC Comics as well as the...

