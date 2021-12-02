Danny DeVito Reveals He Is Willing to Return as 'Batman' Character Penguin

A new "Batman" movie is always cause for excitement and celebration among fans ... but it's also cause for an incredible amount of secrecy as well. Throughout the marketing of Matt Reeves' "The Batman," everyone involved with the creative team has played things extremely close to the chest. The almost complete dearth of spoiler-filled information so far hasn't been all bad, however, as the initial teaser — cobbled together with whatever scraps of footage had come in from the dailies on set at that very early point in the pandemic-interrupted production — still managed to thrill viewers by teasing only the broadest possible strokes of this new story involving Robert Pattinson's younger and less experienced Bruce Wayne. The next trailer revealed during DC's FanDome event offered much more revealing footage, but plenty of mystery still remains.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO