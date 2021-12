CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — In a few years, drivers across the Portland metro area will have to pay to use Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. The impending tolls are part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s new system to pay for improvements on the interstates. On Wednesday night, people in Clackamas County got a chance to ask questions about what it will mean for them.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO