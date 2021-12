Colorado Democratic lawmakers want the state to join the ranks of 12 other states that don’t impose a sales tax on menstrual products and 15 that don’t on diapers. Lawmakers had brought the state sales tax exemption proposals in 2017 as two separate bills, but they both were unsuccessful. In 2022, some of those same backers plan to combine them. Sen. Faith Winter, a Westminster Democrat, sponsored the 2017 diaper legislation and Rep. Susan Lontine the menstrual product legislation (often referred to as the pink tax or tampon tax), and they plan to lead the charge with Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver and Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis of Boulder County.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO