ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham job my 'biggest challenge' yet: Conte

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WwYW_0dBv5Ya200

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Antonio Conte said being Tottenham Hotspur manager is the biggest challenge of his career so far and that the club is paying the price for letting standards slip over the years.

Tottenham, who are ninth in the Premier League, have won two of their four games in all competitions since Conte took charge last month. They suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat by Slovenians NS Mura in the Europa Conference League last week.

Conte won three Serie A titles with Juventus before winning the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea. He then guided Inter Milan to their first league title in 11 years in May.

"(This is) my biggest challenge, yes," Conte said. "I have a lot of enthusiasm ... Now the most important thing is to create a good base and then to build something important.

"The club, in the last years, has been slipping. If I compare Tottenham to when I was in Chelsea, Tottenham was very, very competitive, was a really, really strong team.

"And I think that to lose important players or someone became old and then to have a change of generation, I think Tottenham now is paying a bit for this. Now we have to create, to start again ... We need a bit of time but I'm sure we can improve a lot."

Tottenham host 11th-placed Brentford in the Premier League later on Thursday.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham defender exposes ‘tough’ training regime under Conte

Tottenham defender Eric Dier exposes ‘tough’ training sessions under Antonio Conte. According to Mirror, Tottenham defender Eric Dier gave a sneak peek about the physically challenging training sessions under Antonio Conte and compared them with former boss Mauricio Pochettino’s time in an interview recently. New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte took...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte unsure when to up Tottenham’s ‘intensity’ against Leeds

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he was unsure whether to go full throttle for the whole of the 2-1 win over Leeds.Conte enjoyed a first Premier League win in charge of Spurs as they overcame a dismal first half, where they trailed to Dan James’ goal, to take the three points thanks to goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.The second half gave a glimpse of what could be expected under Conte as his side outran their opponents by around 3km, with matchwinner Reguilon claiming after the game that he felt “dead”.The Italian has not had long to work with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte hands players (and himself) day off

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has granted his players the day off today. After two weeks of intense work over the international break, Conte has given himself a day off after Tottenham's 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday. Conte has spent hours at the Spurs training ground since his appointment three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Tribal Football

Tottenham manager Conte: I'm not scared about top-four fight

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is not afraid of fighting for a top-four place. Spurs moved up to 7th on the table with a 2-1 win over Leeds United, Conte's first Premier League victory in charge. "We want to fight, we want to improve our position in the table," Conte...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“High intensity”- Tottenham attacker gives an insight into training sessions under Conte

Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura reveals the intense training sessions under Antonio Conte. Speaking in the club’s matchday programme for the Leeds game (h/t football.london), Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura has revealed that Antonio Conte takes high-intensity training sessions. The Italian manager joined the North London outfit at the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham turnaround shows players are buying in

It’s still early days in the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur, but the Italian believes his new team is already making strides after a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds on Sunday…. Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Tottenham vs Leeds, as Antonio...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Europa League#The Premier League#Slovenians Ns Mura#Serie A#Juventus
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte revels in first home win and vows to inject 'all my passion' into Tottenham and 'fight' to close gap on Premier League top four

Antonio Conte says he wants to inject Tottenham Hotspur with his passion after the Italian coach turned cheerleader during his victorious first home game in charge yesterday. Conte called on the supporters to start making noise towards the end of this match when, with Tottenham leading 2-1, the stadium was too silent for his liking. They responded to his request and at full time, the Tottenham manager celebrated wildly with his coaching staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte told BBC Match of the Day: "The three points are very important for us. We won a difficult game against Leeds. "The first half we struggled a lot with the tactical aspect and physically because they brought intensity in the first half to press us in every ear of the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham take small but significant step into Antonio Conte’s image

Never one to be knowingly understated, as the full-time whistle blew Antonio Conte howled into the night sky, punched the air in furious satisfaction, and wrapped his staff in a bearhug. Out on the pitch, his players celebrated and then clutched at their knees, their smiles broken by sharp breaths of air. “I’m dead, but I’m so happy,” Sergio Reguilon said, shortly after his rebound sealed an unconvincing and yet symbolic comeback against Leeds.It was the night Conte’s tenure truly began; an evolution set in motion over the course of 90 volatile minutes. In the first half, Spurs were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Conte orders Tottenham to sell Ndombele

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is prepared to see Tanguy Ndombele sold in January. The €60m signing from Lyon is in his third season with Spurs, but has failed to live up to expectations. Football Insider says Conte has told the board to sell Ndombélé in the upcoming transfer window. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte: Sessegnon ready for Mura

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Ryan Sessegnon will start tonight at Europa Conference League opponents Mura. Conte insists he is taking a full-strength squad to Mura tomorrow night. Sessegnon is set to start and Conte said: "He's ready. "I can't wait to see his performance because he is a good...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham manager Conte hails 'warrior' Hojbjerg after Leeds win

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has praised midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. The Italian is hugely impressed with the defensive midfielder, who put in a colossus display as they defeated Leeds United 2-1 at home last weekend. Conte was full of praise for 26-year-old Denmark international Hjobjerg, who was a Jose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Antonio Conte insists no regrets taking Tottenham job

Antonio Conte insists he has no regrets taking the Tottenham job. Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport's Sportweek, Conte says he took the job with his eyes wide open. He stated, "I have never been afraid of challenges, I just need to have only a 1% chance of winning them to start my battle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Tottenham eye January move for African defender Conte ‘likes’

Transfer News: Antonio Conte wants Manchester United ace Eric Bailly at Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast (h/t The Express), journalist Duncan Castles revealed that Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Manchester United ace Eric Bailly in January. The Italian boss arrived in North London this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy